Trieste’s elegant lighthouse, with its 68m-high, fluted tower and copper dome sporting a soaring Winged Victory, is perched on the Gretta Hill and worth a visit for the spectacular views it affords of the Gulf of Trieste. Built both as a lighthouse and a memorial to soldiers who died in WWI, it bears an inscription at the base that reads: 'Shine in memory of those who died at sea'.

During the Barcolana, the lighthouse is open every day from 9am to 5.30pm. Take bus 42 or 44 from Piazza Oberdan.