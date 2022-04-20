Trieste

borgo teresiano, trieste, italy

Tumbling down to the Adriatic from a wild, karstic plateau and almost entirely surrounded by Slovenia, Trieste is physically and psychologically isolated from the rest of the Italian peninsula. As such, it preserves its own unique border-town culture and retains a fascinating air of fluidity encapsulated in the Triestini dialect, a strange melange of Italian, Austrian-German, Croatian and Greek.

  • Revoltella museum building in the city center of Trieste.

    Museo Revoltella

    This extraordinary house-museum was the home of wealthy Triestini merchant Pasquale Revoltella, who made his fortune in the timber industry and had a hand…

  • Saint Spyridon Serbian Orthodox church in Trieste, Italy.

    Chiesa di Santo Spiridione

    Constructed from pearly white Istrian stone in 1868, the Serbian Orthodox church has a typical Byzantine style, its large central dome flanked by four…

  • Faro della Vittoria

    Faro della Vittoria

    Trieste’s elegant lighthouse, with its 68m-high, fluted tower and copper dome sporting a soaring Winged Victory, is perched on the Gretta Hill and worth a…

  • Risiera di San Sabba, a former nazi concentration camp in Trieste, Italy.

    Risiera di San Sabba

    This former rice-husking plant became a concentration camp in 1943 and has been a national monument and museum since the 1960s. The site commemorates the…

  • The Grand Canal of Trieste is a navigable canal located in the heart of the Borgo Teresiano, in the heart of the city.

    Borgo Teresiano

    Much of the graceful city-centre area north of Corso Italia dates to the 18th-century reign of Empress Maria Theresa, including the photogenic Canal…

  • People enjoying coffee at a famous coffeeshop at the Piazza dell’Unità d’Italia, the main square in Trieste.

    Piazza dell'Unità d'Italia

    This vast public space – Italy's largest sea-facing piazza – is an elegant triumph of Austro-Hungarian town planning and contemporary civil pride…

  • Synagogue in Trieste, Italy

    Synagogue

    This imposing and richly decorated neoclassical synagogue, built in 1912, is testament to Trieste's once significant Jewish community. Heavily damaged…

  • Museo Joyce & Svevo

    Museo Joyce & Svevo

    James Joyce would enjoy the irony: his museum really belongs to friend and fellow literary great, Italo Svevo, housing a significant collection of the…

Latest stories from Trieste

Looking down a canal at sunrise; there are boats on either side and it's lined with handsome palaces.

Hiking

Why Trieste will be Italy’s next big destination

Oct 21, 2019 • 5 min read

