Chiesa di Sant'Antonio Taumaturgo

Sitting at the end of the so-called ‘Grand Canal’, the Church of Sant’Antonio is Trieste’s most instagrammable monument. Built between 1825 and 1849, its harmonious neoclassical structure fronts the waterway with a majestic porch supported by six Ionic columns topped by the patron saints of the city: Justus, Sergius, Servulus, Maurus, Euphemia and Thecla. Inside, the austere, soaring interior is crowned by a Pantheon-like dome. It’s currently undergoing restoration and is closed to the public.