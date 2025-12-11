It’s possible to gaze upon a centuries-old print of Tokyo, perhaps featuring Sensō-ji, the city’s oldest Buddhist temple, and determine the spot the artist sat to create it. This phenomenon is possible, even in Japan’s most dynamic city, because of the country’s warm and enduring embrace of ancestral practices, heritage and customs.

Sensō-ji Temple in Asakusa, wood engraving, published 1900. ZU_09/Getty Images

Traditional culture is fostered as a vital connection between past and future. Religious sites are not merely historic places worthy of preserving but living spaces for acts as diverse as making wishes and performing rites of passage. Local festivals are celebrated as opportunities to pass on heritage while strengthening community bonds and marking the rhythms of the seasons. Arts like chanoyu (tea ceremony), ikebana (flower arranging), kyudo (archery) and noh (masked drama) are pursued with fervor by experts and beginners alike. And running through all these practices are the values of harmony, respect, diligence, endurance, empathy, purity and honor that shape daily life.

For Japanese people, these practices form the core of identity, expressed even in the smallest habits like the bow when greeting someone and the removal of shoes at the entrance of homes. Protecting traditional culture, then, supports a sense of belonging and understanding of shared history while ensuring traditions and values are passed along to future generations.

A craftsman checks a traditional Japanese sword. Trevor Williams/Getty Images

Craftsmanship and aesthetic traditions

Few embody the essence of Japan’s traditional culture more than the shokunin (artisans) who create the country’s crafts: everything from sumi-e (ink painting) and shikki (lacquerware) to bonsai and katana (single-edged swords). These people possess not only technical ability and unwavering commitment to quality but also a lifelong dedication to mastery and a deep sense of responsibility to honor their materials, preserve techniques and contribute to society.

The future of their craft, though, is at risk. Due to a lack of successors, an ageing population and economic pressures from mass-produced goods, the number of people employed in Japan in traditional crafts has fallen from 288,000 people in 1979 to around 50,000 today. To help halt the decline, luxury travel company Wabunka has curated hands-on activities with some of the country’s top shokunin, enabling them to continue Japan’s cultural legacy while providing an entry point for visitors to uncover Japan.

In one experience, at the woodblock print studio Takahashi Kobo in Tokyo's culturally rich district of Sumida, travelers are invited into the world of ukiyo-e, an art movement that flourished during Japan’s Edo period (1603–1867). Depicting urban life, actors, women and landscapes, the genre became hugely popular among the public thanks to the development of woodblock printing, which made a picture accessible for the same price as a bowl of soba (buckwheat noodles).

Yukiko Takahashi, the sixth generation of shokunin to head up operations at the 160-year-old business and president of the Tokyo Traditional Woodblock Prints Association, has spent decades understanding the different stages of woodblock printing to reproduce these ukiyo-e. Today, she is the only women in Japan with responsibility for reproducing woodblock prints, including for prestigious customers like the Tokyo National Musuem, Tokyo Metropolitan Government and British Museum.

The process begins with a painter, who creates the image. Next, a carver etches the outlines of the picture onto boards of mountain cherry, dried for several years to increase its durability. Depending on the complexity and number of colors used, carvers may need to create up to twenty different boards. Finally, a printer places washi paper made from mulberry fibers over each board in sequence and applies plant- or mineral-based pigments combined with glue, beginning with the lightest color and smallest areas to be printed, before applying pressure with a baren (a disc-shaped, hand-held tool) to transfer the ink to the paper.

Artist working on wood block prints. Phil Weymouth/Lonely Planet

As Takahashi’s team guides participants through the printing stage to reproduce a simplified version of Katsuhika Hokusai’s renowned print The Great Wave, it becomes clear that creation of ukiyo-e prints is painstaking, requiring specialization at every step. Even more remarkable is that, as a government-certified preservation organization for conservation techniques, the studio uses only tools, substances and equipment that were used centuries ago. Travelers therefore gain insight into the work of the first woodblock printers and take home a truly authentic souvenir they made themselves.

In historic Asakusa, meanwhile, twelfth-generation silversmith Yoshitsugu Kamikawa utilizes historic methods while initiating a new approach to silverware creation at his workshop Nisshin Kikinzoku.

Tokyo has been a significant center for silver production and craftsmanship since the Edo period, aided by the Tokugawa shogunate’s establishment of an official silver mint in Ginza in 1612. As demand rose for everyday silver goods, powerful wholesalers dictated designs and placed orders with silversmiths based on what they thought wealthy individuals would buy. At the same time, silversmiths became increasingly protective of their techniques, sharing them only with family members who would succeed them.

These trends remain largely unchanged to the present day, but Kamikawa believes silversmiths should be entrusted to dream up new items for customers and to share their skills with fellow shokunin, thereby supporting the future of silversmithing. At Nisshin Kikinzoku, whose first master began crafting with silver in the mid-19th century, he and his adult children make traditional spoons and sake cups, as well as innovative items like earrings and bookmarks.

Each piece is crafted with 99.9% pure silver using techniques passed down from previous generations. Indeed, one of Kamikawa’s fondest memories is sitting in the lap of his grandfather and listening to the continuous tap of hammer against silver. It’s this action, combined with time, that bestows the metal with strength, texture and shine.

Wabunka participants make a silver bangle by using various repetitive hammering methods, which date from the Edo period, on a thin strip of silver. Next, Kamikawa guides in the use of a punch to create a personalized hallmark and custom shapes the bangle to the participant’s wrist. Finally, the bangle is burnished to create a high-luster finish and polished with a cloth, creating a sparkling, mirror-like appearance.

The wonder of this silver bangle, according to Kamikawa, is that regular handling – from both wearing and polishing – creates a soft, warm glow and distinctive look that becomes more unique to the wearer over time. It’s the epitome of the Japanese philosophies of yo-no-bi (beauty of use), the idea that beauty in crafts arises from their practical use in everyday life, and wabi-sabi, the aesthetic of finding beauty in natural processes, aging and impermanence.

Making Washi paper in a traditional workshop. Mint Images/Getty Images

Daily life and social customs

Traditional culture extends beyond ways of thinking to everyday actions as varied as lining up neatly for trains, adding the respectful word san to a person’s name and receiving a wet hand towel to refresh before meals. Perhaps most renowned is Japan’s omotenashi (hospitality), evidenced in the attention to minute details, including the presentation of food and wrapping of purchases; the anticipation of needs before they are expressed; and the importance of interactions as part of the concept of ichigo-ichie (a once-in-a-lifetime moment), all without the expectation of a tip.

Spiritual and religious traditions

In Shinto, Japan’s ancient and indigenous religious practice, kami (deities) are believed to inhabit living things, such as animals and trees, reflecting people’s reverence for nature. Torii, the gates that mark the entrance to shrines, can often be seen in stunning natural settings, winding through forests as at Fushimi Inari-taisha in Kyoto or built in water like at Itsukushima Shrine on Miyajima Island in Hiroshima, symbolizing the harmonious union between human spirituality and the environment.

Chef preparing sushi. Dani Berszt/Getty Images

Culinary traditions

In 2013, UNESCO recognized washoku (Japan’s traditional cuisine) as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity not only for the food, but also its preparation, presentation and related traditions. It put Japanese culinary traditions into the global spotlight and reinforced what Japanese people have always known: that culinary traditions reflect core cultural values. These include harmony, balance, simplicity, seasonality, gratitude, respect for resources, avoidance of waste and connection to festivals and rituals that honor community.

Martial arts, exercise and class in Japan. Jacob Wackerhausen/Getty Images

Martial & disciplinary traditions

Many of Japan’s martial arts, including judo, kendo, karate and aikido, feature the essence of Japanese culture as they were born out of budo (the way of the warrior). This form of movement culture originated from the samurai’s moral code of Bushido, designed to polish character by fostering virtues like courage, respect and self-discipline.

Seasonal and festival traditions

Finally, overarching all these traditions is Japan’s consideration of its four seasons and their associated festivals. Spring, summer, fall and winter are celebrated with appreciation of their fleeting beauty (mono no aware); gratitude to nature; and their important role in honoring kami (deities), unifying communities and preserving traditional culture.

