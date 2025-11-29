If you have been to Spain, you probably already know how much tapas are part of the Spanish culture. Shared with friends or family, these breaks are seen as moments of conviviality in addition to a gourmet experience to enjoy.

The ideal place to experience it is definitely the markets – mercados in Spanish – where you can test small portions of varied dishes, discover local produce, and immerse yourself in the local gastronomic culture.

Madrid has been renovating and revitalizing its traditional markets for several years to blend historical settings with modern culinary experiences, offering fresh produce and gourmet food and drinks in lively social spaces.

From tortillas to croquettas to marinated anchovies to fried calamari, there's something to appeal to all palates in Madrid's markets.

Mercado de San Miguel near Madrid's Plaza Mayor. Romain Chauvet

1. Mercado de San Miguel

Once abandoned, the San Miguel market was completely remodeled in 2009 and transformed into a gourmet hall, which revitalized the neighborhood life of the surrounding area near the Plaza Mayor. This 1916 market is a spectacular example of the iron and glass architecture that was prevalent at the turn of the last century in the Spanish capital.

Today, the renovated interior is not a traditional market but rather a kind of refined food hall where you can buy products to take home and bites to eat on site, such as croquettas, churros, pastries, or even sushi. The stands are each more tempting than the last. If you’re not hungry, you can simply have a drink in this vibrant atmosphere.

Local tip: This market is one of the busiest in Madrid, with more than 7 million visitors every year. It can be difficult to navigate because it's always crowded during peak hours. If you just want to visit, early morning might be the best time.

Detour: Prices remain quite high in this market. If your budget is more limited and you are looking for something simpler, Bar La Campana is a few streets away. It's a low-key urban tavern known for having one of the best bocadillo de calamari (fried calamari sandwiches) in Madrid. You can also see the Plaza Mayor on your way there.

Meat purveyors in Mercado de San Antón. Romain Chauvet

2. Mercado de San Antón

Located in Chueca, a lively and gay-friendly neighborhood, the San Antón market has a modern, welcoming and flavorful atmosphere on three floors. You can start by buying some groceries in the basement, where you will find fresh fruits and vegetables, meats and dairy products, and imported and local fine products.

After that, go up to the first floor and do not miss La Charcutería de Octavio, which will be on your left. This authentic delicatessen, founded in 1970, has seen all the market developments. But above all it's a paradise for gourmets with more than 300 references in cheeses, in additon to pure Iberian acorn hams, cured meat, and gourmet products.

Opposite you will find Bodegón Gourmet, a stand that offers 60 varieties of wines. The stand also has vermouth and sangria. If you continue on the upper floors, you will be able to taste the best of Mediterranean cuisine with a whole series of tapas bars as well as a restaurant, 11 Nudos Terraza Nordés, which has a nice and quiet rooftop.

Local tip: If you're looking for a local but slightly more substantial meal, head behind the escalator on the first floor. There you'll find Paellitas, which offers all types of paellas, from vegetarian to seafood to meat. It is possible here to try paella even if you’re only one person, which is pretty rare (usually restaurants require you to order 2 portions).

Outside Mercado de la Paz in Madrid's Salamanca district. Romain Chauvet

3. Mercado de la Paz

Located in the Calle de Ayala, in the heart of the chic Salamanca district, La Paz market has nothing touristy. The classic iron structure of the old municipal markets gives it that taste of a real traditional Madrid market.

The market has nearly 60 shops with displays of fruits and vegetables, fish, cold cuts, poultry, and, of course, hams. In the alleys at the back, there are even hardware stores and placemat sellers, embodying daily Madrid life. You may notice that vendors here know the names of their customers.

Detour: If you feel like eating outdoors in the sun, it's a good idea to buy some products at the market and head a few mintues away to Plaza de Colón, a square dedicated to Christopher Columbus that features several monuments. If you walk a little further, about 15 minutes, you can also have a picnic in Retiro Park, a huge park in the heart of Madrid.

Mercado de Chamartín. Romain Chauvet

4. Mercado de Chamartín

A little outside the hustle and bustle of the city center, Chamartín Market is more modern, featuring contemporary restaurants and food stalls. A great market for delicious, inexpensive food and drinks.

Accessible in about 15 minutes by metro from downtown, the market has been operating for more than 70 years. The atmosphere here is similar to that of markets in small Spanish towns, very friendly and far removed from the hustle and bustle of the city center. You can take your time, sitting at a table for hours, and test the patatas bravas (fried potatoes with a spicy sauce), gambas al ajillo (shrimp with garlic), or the boquerones in vinegar (marinated anchovies).

If you have extra time, try Wecook, a culinary space that promotes the consumption of market products through cooking workshops.

Local tip: The market closes between 2 and 5pm on weekdays.

Detour: Take the opportunity to explore this neighborhood, which was once a small village on the outskirts of Madrid and is now one of the most prosperous areas of the capital. Nearby you can see the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, the home field of Real Madrid.

A corner of El Rastro flea market in Madrid's historic center. Romain Chauvet

5. El Rastro

El Rastro is not a food market but a giant flea market that spreads over several streets in the historic center of Madrid, near the neighborhoods of Lavapiés and Embajadores. Every Sunday and public holiday, around 1000 merchants participate in this world-famous market, which has been in operation since 1740.

Here, you will find everything. Clothes, watches, books, junk glasses, Spanish souvenirs, new and old lace, and antiques of all kinds. Walk in the Mira el Rio Baja Street where antique dealers offer unexpected objects, continue on San Cayetano Street, where you will find artists offering frames, pictures and painting materials. And don’t miss Molar Discos y Libros on Ruda Street, an original comic book store.

This flea market is an essential part of Madrid, a sprawling, colorful, social event of the week. Even if you didn't want to buy anything, go and wander around to see the atmosphere and the diversity of objects. You might also be tempted to buy something at a street corner.

If you get a little hungry during your visit, I recommend El Capricho Extremeño. It offers more than 20 Spanish toasts at very good prices and perfect for taking with you while strolling through the market. Another option is Casa Amadeo Los Caracoles, where you will be able to try snails.

Local tip: Bargaining in street stalls is typical of this flea market, but in stores the price is the one marked.

Planning tip: This is Madrid's most famous open-air market, attracting hundreds of visitors. It's best to arrive before 11am to avoid the compact crowds. Some sellers do not accept payment by card.