A vision of eerie volcanic peaks, misty laurel forests and Atlantic-whipped shorelines, soulful Tenerife tempts with much more than its balmy weather and beach-vacation buzz.

On the largest island in Spain’s Canary Islands, you can meander around neighborhood markets and linger at low-key terrace cafes before diving into cutting-edge art, local crafts and regional architecture, or head out hiking, cycling, surfing and more. And it's all set against a spectacular natural backdrop that feels unlike anywhere else on earth. So it is no surprise that while Tenerife remains a top destination for vacationing families and anyone looking for a coastal break, it is also increasingly popular among adventure-loving travellers.

From the cultural thrills of the dynamic capital Santa Cruz de Tenerife to otherworldly hikes and visits to high-altitude vineyards, here’s are the best things to do in Tenerife.

Immerse yourself in the modern aesthetic of the Tenerife Espacio de las Artes. Universal Images Group/Getty Images

1. Get inspired by Tenerife Espacio de las Artes and more

Swiss architects Jacques Herzog and Pierre de Meuron – in collaboration with Canarian Virgilio Gutiérrez – are behind the boundary-pushing design of Tenerife Espacio de las Artes. On the edge of Santa Cruz’s historic center, the island’s unmissable art gallery is housed in a bold concrete-clad building inspired by the surrounding volcanic landscapes. Free guided tours offer a detailed introduction to the TEA’s wonders (including a dramatic glass-walled library) and topical exhibitions, which often showcase works by emerging Spanish artists.

Opposite the TEA, the Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de la Concepción is one of Tenerife’s oldest churches (built in the 1490s), while a 10-minute stroll south takes you to the wave-shaped Auditorio de Tenerife, designed by Santiago Calatrava. Santa Cruz also has one of the liveliest street-art scenes in the Canaries, particularly around the old town.

Detour: Puerto de la Cruz’s Museo de Arte Contemporáneo is another treat for art fiends, set in a 17th-century customs house.

2. Explore Spain’s most beloved national park

Few visitors can resist the pull of Spain’s highest peak, 3718m (12,198ft) El Teide, which rises at the core of the eerily beautiful, UNESCO-protected Parque Nacional del Teide. This is the country’s most-visited national park, so it pays to arrive early or linger later into the afternoon. And you can still sidestep the bulk of the crowds by hiking out along rewarding trails that plunge across a silent lava-shaped valley or track up near-deserted volcanic cones.

Anyone planning to hike to El Teide’s summit will need to book permits and (if needed) cable car tickets as far ahead as possible. It's around 40 minutes to the top from the upper cable car station at 3555m (11,663ft) along the Sendero Telesforo Bravo path, or five hours (9km/5.5 miles) if you hike all the way up from the foot of Montaña Blanca at 2349m (7707ft; a challenging option). But there are also plenty of other exhilarating (and permit-free) trails through this astonishing lunarscape, including gentle hikes around the Roques de García lava pinnacles and the tough route up 3135m (10,285ft) Pico Viejo.

Detour: Just south of the national park, pretty Vilaflor is the island’s highest village and makes a great place to stop for a meal or overnight.

3. Discover Canarian flavors at the Mercado de Nuestra Señora de África

Santa Cruz’s Mercado de Nuestra Señora de África is the island’s buzziest fresh-produce market. The scents of cinnamon, cumin, paprika and other spices waft through the air as you wander past subtropical plants, stacks of colorful fruits, spreads of Canarian cheeses and counters piled high with fresh seafood. The peach-orange building was built back in the 1940s with Islamic-style arches and courtyards. Delectable local treats to pick up range from rare Canarian olive oils and island wines to toffee-colored palm honey, specialty coffee from La Orotava and tubs of almogrote (a cheese-based paste from La Gomera).

Detour: Ask locally about the fun farmers markets held around the island, such as the weekends-only Mercadillo del Agricultor de Tacoronte.

4. Hike through age-old laurel forests in the Anaga mountains

Shrouded in mist and ancient laurisilva (laurel forest), the isolated Anaga mountains stretch across the northeasternmost tip of Tenerife, protected as both the 144-sq-km (56-sq-mile) Parque Rural de Anaga and, since 2015, as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. The best way to explore this natural paradise is on foot, hiking between remote hamlets along the 400km (249 miles) of pathways, which you can learn more about at the Centro de Visitantes Cruz del Carmen. Standout routes include the PRTF3 through the laurel forest and willow trees (8km/5 miles round trip) and the PRTF8 linking Afur, Taganana and Tamadite beach (14km/8.5 miles round trip).

On the south-facing side of the range, golden Playa de las Teresitas is one of Tenerife’s loveliest beaches, perfect for a refreshing dip after hiking.

Planning tip: The Anaga mountains have become busier with visitors in recent years; if possible, explore by walking or on public transport to sidestep potential car parking issues.

Take a dip in one of Tenerife's natural sea pools at low tide. Marcos del Mazo/Getty Images

5. Cool off in the Atlantic sea pools

One of Tenerife’s greatest joys are its twinkling natural sea pools, where you can join the tinerfeños for a dip in the emerald Atlantic. Some of the best are dotted along the north coast. Bajamar has a duo of calm, sprawling salt-water pools right by the waves (perfect for families). Garachico is known for its string of wild rock pools created by an 18th-century eruption and collectively called El Caletón and the Charco Los Chochos pool in neighbouring Los Silos offers paddling with a glimpse of El Teide.

On the west coast, jump in at Charco de la Jaquita in Alcalá (a collection of pools with views of La Gomera), Charco de Isla Cangrejo (overlooking the Los Gigantes cliffs) and hidden-away Playa Abama. On Tenerife’s less-touristy eastern shoreline, low-key Radazul has ladders plunging into the Atlantic beneath magma-molded cliffs.

Planning tip: Rough weather and high tides can make swimming dangerous, so time your plans accordingly.

Celebrate "winter festival" in one of the most energetic Carnaval towns in Spain. Tatiana Chekryzhova/Shutterstock

6. Join Spain’s finest Carnaval

Rivaled only by Cádiz as Spain’s greatest Carnaval city, Santa Cruz bursts into riotous, sequin-clad fun for three weeks each February, with street parties, colorful parades, fashion competitions and high-profile galas across town. With roots in the 16th century, Tenerife’s Carnaval was banned during Franco’s dictatorship but powered on by recasting itself as a “winter festival.” Today the best way to enjoy the festivities is by catching the vibrant parades in action.

Planning tip: For those who can’t make it during Carnaval itself, Santa Cruz’s Casa del Carnaval gallery offers a taster including gorgeous custom-designed outfits worn by the Reinas (the Queens of Carnaval).

7. Catch Atlantic waves in El Médano

Bohemian-feel Playa El Médano in southwest Tenerife ranks among Europe’s great kitesurfing destinations. The best months are November to March and June to September, though conditions are good almost year-round and on most days you’ll spot sails rippling above the waves here. Well-established 30 Nudos Kite Center runs kitesurfing sessions for beginners and more in-depth multi-day courses.

El Médano is a treat for beach lovers too. The main Blue Flag-awarded strand is made up of golden coves huddled between volcanic outcrops, and there are several refreshingly undeveloped clothing-optional beaches stretching across the adjacent Montaña Roja nature reserve, including Playa La Tejita.

Detour: For classic surfing, Playa de las Américas draws a wave-riding crowd from around October to March and has plenty of schools catering to all levels.

8. Sample Tenerife’s unique volcanic wines

Tenerife’s distinctive climates and abrupt geology mean wine-making here is all about rare, autochthonous pre-phylloxera grapes, such as malvasía, negramoll and listán negro. Vines have been grown across the mineral-rich, lava-flow slopes since at least the 15th century, and most are still harvested by hand in the island’s five Denominaciones de Origen (DOs; Denominations of Origin).

On a visit to a local bodega you’re bound to catch a glimpse of some of the curious techniques used to adapt vines to all those dramatic landscapes, such as the cordón trenzado (plaited cord) popular in the northern DO Valle de La Orotava, one of the island’s premier wine regions. Bodegas Tajinaste is a respected winery to dive in at here, while El Sauzal’s Casa del Vino offers an intriguing introduction (complete with wine-tasting bar) in a reimagined 17th-century hacienda surrounded by the respected DO Tacoronte–Acentejo.

Planning tip: Many of Tenerife’s wineries are small independent operations, so it’s best to book visits in advance. Tenerife Wine Experience offers wonderful private bodega-hopping tours.

9. Spy dolphins and whales swimming the Atlantic

A 2000-sq-km swath of ocean surrounding western Tenerife and neighboring La Gomera was declared Europe’s first Whale Heritage Area in 2021, recognizing the area’s unique cetacean populations as well as local efforts to develop responsible whale-watching tourism. Around 30 species ply the waters here, many of them year-round, including short-finned pilot whales and bottlenose dolphins – meaning sightings are likely most months. Make sure you book tours with an ethical, low-impact operator that prioritizes the animals’ welfare, limiting visitor numbers and always keeping a good distance.

Dinner at a guachinche where locally produced wine is served with traditional meals. Shutterstock

10. Feast on Tenerife classics at a guachinche

Beloved by tinerfeños, Tenerife’s guachinches are simple, great-value pop-up food spots specializing in traditional home-cooked cuisine. They are typically set in repurposed garages, garden shacks or country fincas (estates) whose owners make and serve their own wine, particularly around La Orotava in northern Tenerife. You’ll be digging into garbanzas (chickpea stew), grilled meats, ropa vieja (a meaty stew), Canarian cheeses and other favorites. The traditional guachinche season is during winter, and it’s best to get recommendations locally (though there are also some online guides).

Detour: At the other end of the gastronomy spectrum, Tenerife is now home to seven Michelin-star restaurants, with fine-dining menus wowing diners at creative kitchens like El Rincón de Juan Carlos, M.B. and Nub.

11. Enjoy views and water sports around Los Gigantes

Plunging into the Atlantic from 600m (1969ft) above, northwestern Tenerife’s basalt cliffs of Los Gigantes make up one of the Canaries’ most spectacular coastal landscapes. The dreamiest views are from out on the cobalt-blue water, which means kayaking and paddleboarding here are a delight, especially at sunset.

Los Gigantes is also Tenerife’s finest spot for diving and snorkeling, with stingrays, barracudas, sea turtles, endangered Canarian lobsters and other creatures bobbing around the cliffs.

Admire the colorful buildings in the UNESCO-listed La Laguna near Santa Cruz. Roman Sigaev/Shutterstock

12. Marvel at Canarian architecture

There isn’t exactly one single style of “Canarian” architecture, but many of the archipelago’s prettiest buildings are defined by bright candy-colored facades, elaborate wood-carved balconies, decorative volcanic stone and cool plant-filled patios. Arguably the most spectacular Tenerife-style architecture awaits in La Laguna, where the mansion-filled, UNESCO-listed old town still follows its original 16th-century layout. La Laguna was the island’s first post-conquest capital until 1723, with most of its palatial homes built between the 16th and 18th centuries, particularly along Calle San Agustín. Many remain private spaces, open only to visitors on free guided tours.

It’s a similar scene in La Orotava, the historically prosperous town clinging to northern Tenerife’s slopes, home to the grand 1632 Casa de los Balcones. There is more traditional design in laid-back Garachico, further along the north coast, especially around the laurel-shaded Plaza de la Libertad.

Planning tip: Pop into La Laguna’s Museo de Historia de Tenerife, a magnificent 16th-century, Italian-influenced mansion crammed with intriguing exhibits.

13. Roam around the offbeat Parque Rural de Teno

Curled into Tenerife’s northwest corner, the quiet Parque Rural de Teno feels refreshingly less-explored than the rest of the island. Encompassing 81 sq-km (31 sq-mile) of rugged valleys, ravines and cliffs, it’s a thrill to discover by walking, especially around El Palmar valley with its sleepy hamlets. If you only make it to one spot, head to remote Punta de Teno, the magical northwest tip of the island, where a couple of black-pebble coves gaze out on the cliffs of Los Gigantes; private vehicles are banned here at most times for conservation reasons, so hop on the shuttle bus or arrive on foot or by bike.

Planning tip: One of Tenerife’s most popular hikes is Teno’s Barranco de Masca, which now requires a prebooked permit to help with preservation efforts.

14. Relax in lush Canarian gardens

With their unparalleled lava-formed geography and hugely varied microclimates, the Canary Islands are an astonishingly biodiverse natural wonderland, with 500 endemic types of flora. Tenerife alone has around 140 plant species that exist nowhere else in the world. Get a taste at the peaceful Palmetum in Santa Cruz, a 12-hectare (30-acre) landfill now ingeniously reborn as a one-of-a-kind botanical garden devoted to palms from all over the globe. There’s more beautiful Canarian greenery at the landscaped Parque García Sanabria on the north side of the capital’s historic center. Over in Puerto de la Cruz, meander through the Jardín Botánico, a subtropical wonderland of around 4000 species, created back in the 18th century.

15. Admire the constellations

The Canaries are emerging as one of Europe’s leading stargazing hotspots, largely thanks to their astonishingly clear night skies and respected astronomy facilities. With its well-known elevation and lack of urban-light pollution, the Parque Nacional del Teide makes a thrilling place to contemplate the cosmos – no surprise then that it has been named a Starlight Destination. Local tour companies offer guided stargazing walks, observation sessions with professional telescopes, and even occasional visits to the internationally renowned Observatorio del Teide, perched 2390m high.