Welcome to Cádiz
Spain's first liberal constitution (La Pepa) was signed here in 1812, while the city's distinctive urban model provided an identikit for fortified Spanish colonial cities in the Americas.
Enamoured return visitors talk fondly of Cádiz' seafood, sands and intriguing monuments and museums. More importantly, they gush happily about the gaditanos, an upfront, sociable bunch whose crazy Carnaval is an exercise in ironic humour and whose upbeat alegrías warm your heart.
White Villages Guided Day Tour from Seville
Ronda from Seville: Wine Tasting and Pueblos Blancos Upgrade
You’ll be picked up from central Seville or your Seville hotel in the morning and taken on a comfortable drive to Ronda, one of the oldest towns in Spain. When you arrive, take a stroll through the 19th-century gardens in Alameda del Tajo and soak in the wonderful views. Visit Plaza de Toros, a traditional Spanish bullring made of stone. Behind the stage, learn about the history of bullfighting from your guide and head to the center of the ring to snap some awesome photos. Continue to several beautiful bridges including the New Bridge, a symbol of the city that connects Ronda´s old and new districts. Enjoy great views of the vast El Tajo River gorge below. Next, visit one of Ronda’s most significant monuments, the beautiful San Juan Bosco House, a palace that fuses modern and colonial styles and boasts amazing views of the valley.Head to the city’s historic center to visit the Church of Santa Mari and witness the mix of Christian, Arab, Gothic and Renaissance architecture. Then, immerse yourself in Spanish wine culture with a tour of the Wine Museum of Ronda. Learn about Ronda’s long history of wine making and then head to the Sangre de Ronda winery to taste some great local wines. Afterward, enjoy free time to explore Ronda on your own before returning to Seville. Upgrade: Pueblos Blancos TourAfter Ronda, head to picturesque Pueblos Blancos, a series of towns and large villages in the northern part of the provinces of Cadiz and Malaga. Learn from your guide about the origin of this area, whose name, meaning ‘white houses,’ comes from the custom popular among the local inhabitants of whitewashing the outside of their houses and decorating them with brightly colored potted flowers. Combined with the blue sky and the plethora of mountain peaks and green hilltops, Pueblos Blancos creates an explosion of eye-catching color. Visit Sierra de Grazalema, the first natural park in Andalusia brimming with diverse flora and fauna. See why the park is famous for its spectacularly rugged limestone landscape of cliffs, gullies, caves and gorges.
City Sightseeing Cadiz Hop-On Hop-Off Tour
Cadiz is known for being one of Spain's oldest cities, founded in 1100BC. It's filled with a mixture of historic sights, cultural attractions and up-and-coming vibrant neighbourhoods! Our tour takes its passengers on an adventure to some of the city's tourist hotspots, including Canalejas Park, Puertas de Tierra, Medieval Town and Playa Santa Maria. As you travel, you'll have amazing panoramic views of these sights, as well as stunning ocean views as the tour approaches Cadiz' beautiful beaches. We highly recommend hopping off at Stop 3 and exploring the famous monumental wall at Puertas de Tierra - the wall that separates Cadiz' Old Town and New Town. The Plaza de la Cathedral is another of the city's historic spots, home to the Santiago Church and Cathedral which both boast eye-catching architectures. If you're looking for somewhere to relax in Cadiz, hop-off at Stop 4 or Stop 5 5 for Santa Maria and Victoria beaches. Lie back and sunbathe as you take in the beautiful views of the Spanish sea! A full loop of this tour lasts for approximately 60 minutes and the buses have a frequency of 20-30 minutes. The tour stops along this route are as follows:1 - Avenida del Puerto2 - Plaza de la Hispanidad3 - Puertas de Tierra4 - Playa Santa Maria5 - Playa Victoria6 - Glorieta Ingeniero La Cierva7 - Catedral8 - Playa de la Caleta9 - Parque Genoves10 - Alameda Apodaca11 - Plaza Sevilla12 - Bahia de CadizPassengers can hop on and hop off at any of the 12 stops along the route. On-board the bus, passengers will also enjoy our informative audio commentary - accessible in 15 languages PLUS a Kids Commentary!
White Villages and Ronda Day Tour from Seville
Jerez and Cadiz Day Trip from Seville
Following a morning pickup from your Seville hotel, meet your guide and hop aboard your air-conditioned coach for the 1-hour drive to nearby Jerez. Take your seat in comfort and settle in as the rolling Spanish countryside flicks past outside.On arrival in Jerez, visit a local winery and gain insight into the region’s rich winemaking heritage. Admire the rolling vineyards and rows of casks, learn of the traditions and techniques in use from grape to glass and sample the wine for yourself during a tasting session. Continue on to the Royal Andalusian School of Equestrian Art and enjoy a performance of the ‘How Andalusian Horses Dance’ show. The performance features choreography adapted from the training exercises of classical dressage, incorporating traditional Spanish music and costumes dating back to the 18th century. Marvel as the horses and riders dance together in a celebration of artistic creativity, harmony and color, accompanied by the rhythmic beat of traditional Spanish music.When the curtains close on the show, continue on by coach to Cádiz. Enjoy a little free time to wander the streets and soak up the sunshine at your leisure, and perhaps find a local café or restaurant for lunch (own expense).After, join a sightseeing trip and enjoy a panoramic tour of Cádiz, the oldest populated city in Europe. Cádiz sits on a narrow spit of land off the Andalusian coast and boasts a fascinating history and heritage. Discover ancient corners of the Old Town such as La Viña and Santa María and take in spectacular coastal views.When your bus tour of Cádiz comes to an end at around 5pm, take the 1.5-hour journey back to your Seville hotel to conclude your tour.
Jerez, Cádiz Tour from Seville with Sherry, Horse Show, Ferry
Meet your guide at your hotel or another meeting point in central Seville and hop inside your air-conditioned coach for your day trip. Admire the Spanish countryside as you travel to nearby Jerez de la Frontera, famous for its horses and sherry.After roughly an hour, arrive in palm-filled Jerez to visit one of its historical sherry bodegas. Meet your winemaker host and learn what makes the local sherry special as you tour the grounds. See wooden casks in the cellars and taste a delectable selection of sweet and dry varieties.Continue to the Royal Andalusian School of Equestrian Art, the spiritual home of doma vaquera and classical dressage. Watch a show where the purebred horses and costumed riders perform a precision equestrian ballet. Marvel as the horses are ridden in time to classical music, and see a breathtaking display of carriage driving.Next, travel to the port town of Puerto de Santa Maria, and take a 30-minute ferry ride across the bay to the ancient peninsula city of Cádiz. One of Europe's oldest ports, the city is surrounded by the Atlantic and is swathed in a wonderful maritime atmosphere.Step ashore and enjoy free time for lunch (own expense). Then, stroll around the old center with your guide to see highlights such as Cádiz Cathedral and La Vina, the fishing district and home of Cádiz’s carnival. Along the way, enjoy a stop to visit the 18th-century Tavira Tower where a camera obscura projects live panoramas of the city. Admire the show or simply ogle the views from the top of the tower.Afterward, return to Seville where your tour ends at the start point.