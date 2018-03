Carmen Mota Show-Anthology

Carmen Mota is considered one of the international references genuinely Spanish dance and her work is distinguished worldwide for its innovative choreography, very different styles , that fuse the most modern with the traditional Spanish dance . After nearly 40 years of constant evolution at the head of her company, Carmen Mota collected in this show some of the most emblematic choreographies of her career and that best define her personal aesthetic language, paying particular attention to those in the last two decades have been represented in the Pyramid of Arona, in the south of Tenerife. Tradition and modernity come together in Anthology, the choreographic heritage of Carmen Mota dance company that has managed to delve into the richness and variety of traditional Spanish dance offering it to the public of renewed and current way . It is a show worth seeing, you will rarely enjoy an event of this category, originality and beauty.