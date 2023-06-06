Shop
Don’t forget to don your shades when you first hit Tenerife’s southwestern tip. You’ll need them, not just for the blinding sunshine, but also the accompanying dazzle of neon signs and shimmering sand. Large resorts with all-you-can-eat buffets have turned what was a sleepy fishing coast into a mega-moneymaking resort area. The sweeping, sandy beaches are some of the most lively and child-friendly on the island so families love it here. The nightlife is for those with high energy and high spirits, and there is a predictably dizzying multitude of restaurants.
Los Cristianos, Playa de las Américas & Costa Adeje
Playa de Los Cristianos’ grand swathe of pale golden sand is flanked to the west by Puerto de Los Cristianos, a harbour that is home to fishing boats,…
Los Cristianos, Playa de las Américas & Costa Adeje
This resort area in Costa Adeje is located north of Playa del Duque and is anchored by several hotels, including the Sheraton La Caleta Resort and Spa…
Los Cristianos, Playa de las Américas & Costa Adeje
Southern Tenerife’s biggest theme park is the impressive Siam Park, which offers a chance to throw yourself down a 28m-high vertical water slide, surf in…
Los Cristianos, Playa de las Américas & Costa Adeje
This sublime 1.5km-long beach has fine golden sand (imported from the Sahara Desert!) and links Los Cristianos with Playa de las Américas. The beach is…
Los Cristianos, Playa de las Américas & Costa Adeje
This 1km-long taupe-coloured sandy stretch is the main beach in town and is very family friendly, with a lifeguard, rows of sunbeds, volleyball net, bars,…
Los Cristianos, Playa de las Américas & Costa Adeje
The appealing 600m-long 'Duke’s beach' is a golden sandy stretch backed by jaunty striped changing huts, chic cafes and restaurants.
Los Cristianos, Playa de las Américas & Costa Adeje
One of several beaches that merge seamlessly into each other in central Playa, with soft dark sand and excellent facilities.
Los Cristianos, Playa de las Américas & Costa Adeje
This dark volcanic beach has a great beach bar. It's also a popular launch spot for hang-gliders.
