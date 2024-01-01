The appealing 600m-long 'Duke’s beach' is a golden sandy stretch backed by jaunty striped changing huts, chic cafes and restaurants.
Playa del Duque
Los Cristianos, Playa de las Américas & Costa Adeje
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
13.92 MILES
The cable car provides the easiest way to get up to the peak of El Teide. The views are great – unless a big cloud is covering the peak, in which case you…
25.43 MILES
Established in 1788, this magnificent botanical garden has thousands of plant varieties from all over the world and is a delightful place to while away an…
12.37 MILES
These astonishing, dark rock cliffs soar sublimely 600m from the ocean, forging a magnificent natural geological spectacle right on the edge of Los…
Basílica de Nuestra Señora de Candelaria
29.03 MILES
This imposing domed church dates from 1959 and sits at the edge of the town centre, overlooking a rocky beach and flanked by a plaza where nine huge…
25.24 MILES
This is not just any old garden: step through the entrance and you'll be met by a sweeping lawn punctuated with tables and chairs, tropical plants (birds…
28.97 MILES
Just past the basilica, steps lead up the right-hand side to the signposted Centro Alfarero de Candelaria, a small and very informative pottery museum,…
24.51 MILES
This magnificent church, located right in the centre of town, dates to 1516, although it was destroyed by earthquakes in 1704 and 1705 and rebuilt in 1768…
24.4 MILES
This ornate mansion, dating to 1632, has a sublime setting, with balconies set around a picturesque central courtyard and also decorating the front of the…
Nearby Los Cristianos, Playa de las Américas & Costa Adeje attractions
0.61 MILES
This dark volcanic beach has a great beach bar. It's also a popular launch spot for hang-gliders.
0.88 MILES
This resort area in Costa Adeje is located north of Playa del Duque and is anchored by several hotels, including the Sheraton La Caleta Resort and Spa…
1.79 MILES
One of several beaches that merge seamlessly into each other in central Playa, with soft dark sand and excellent facilities.
1.84 MILES
Southern Tenerife’s biggest theme park is the impressive Siam Park, which offers a chance to throw yourself down a 28m-high vertical water slide, surf in…
2.97 MILES
This sublime 1.5km-long beach has fine golden sand (imported from the Sahara Desert!) and links Los Cristianos with Playa de las Américas. The beach is…
3.26 MILES
This 1km-long taupe-coloured sandy stretch is the main beach in town and is very family friendly, with a lifeguard, rows of sunbeds, volleyball net, bars,…
3.31 MILES
Playa de Los Cristianos’ grand swathe of pale golden sand is flanked to the west by Puerto de Los Cristianos, a harbour that is home to fishing boats,…
7.73 MILES
Bring your own towel and parasol to this pleasant volcanic sand-and-pebble stretch. It's backed by a pleasant promenade with bars and a string of…