Playa del Duque

Los Cristianos, Playa de las Américas & Costa Adeje

The appealing 600m-long 'Duke’s beach' is a golden sandy stretch backed by jaunty striped changing huts, chic cafes and restaurants.

Nearby Los Cristianos, Playa de las Américas & Costa Adeje attractions

1. Playa de la Enramada

0.61 MILES

This dark volcanic beach has a great beach bar. It's also a popular launch spot for hang-gliders.

2. La Caleta

0.88 MILES

This resort area in Costa Adeje is located north of Playa del Duque and is anchored by several hotels, including the Sheraton La Caleta Resort and Spa…

3. Playa de Troya

1.79 MILES

One of several beaches that merge seamlessly into each other in central Playa, with soft dark sand and excellent facilities.

4. Siam Park

1.84 MILES

Southern Tenerife’s biggest theme park is the impressive Siam Park, which offers a chance to throw yourself down a 28m-high vertical water slide, surf in…

5. Playa de las Vistas

2.97 MILES

This sublime 1.5km-long beach has fine golden sand (imported from the Sahara Desert!) and links Los Cristianos with Playa de las Américas. The beach is…

6. Playa de Los Cristianos

3.26 MILES

This 1km-long taupe-coloured sandy stretch is the main beach in town and is very family friendly, with a lifeguard, rows of sunbeds, volleyball net, bars,…

7. Puerto de Los Cristianos

3.31 MILES

Playa de Los Cristianos’ grand swathe of pale golden sand is flanked to the west by Puerto de Los Cristianos, a harbour that is home to fishing boats,…

8. Playa Las Galletas

7.73 MILES

Bring your own towel and parasol to this pleasant volcanic sand-and-pebble stretch. It's backed by a pleasant promenade with bars and a string of…