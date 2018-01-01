Welcome to Santa Cruz de Tenerife
Santa Cruz de Tenerife activities
VIP excursion to the Natural Park Anaga in Tenerife
Indulge yourself and do a very different and exclusive excursion to the Anaga Natural Park. You will feel like a king in our deluxe minivans with all amenities. We start from the South of Tenerife, from the Playa de Las Americas and hear north to our first destination: San Cristobal de la Laguna, a beautiful town declared world heritage by the UNESCO. There we will stroll down its narrow streets and discover its stories and legends. After leaving this small village we will be entering the Anaga Natural Park , a zone shaped more than 8 million years ago and with exuberant nature. We will visit the mountain Las Mercedes to see one of the most spectacular rainforests in the world. In the restaurant Caserio de Taganana we will have a delicious lunch with typical canary specialties and enjoy amazing views of Almaciga and Benijos. The last stage takes us to the capital of the island; Santa Cruz de Tenerife, a city with a perfect mix of modernity and traditions. After visit we will drive back to our meeting point.
1-day Trip Tenerife from Gran Canaria
Turisbeds offers you this wonderful opportunity to enjoy a whole day in the island of Tenerife, one of the best destinations in the continent. If you are staying in the south of Gran Canaria, with just booking this activity, you will have everything done. A bus will pick you at your hotel early in the morning and take you to Agaete, in the north of the island. From there, a ferry ship sets sail at 08:00 to Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Approximately 90 minutes later, you will have arrived to the capital of Tenerife, where the tour starts.The first stop happens in the same capital. You will be able to appreciate the charms of Santa Cruz de Tenerife and its local people. Next stops take place in La Esperanza, in several viewpoints and in Cañadas del Teide, with its interpretation centre at the foot of the volcano.The way back to the capital starts with the beautiful La Orotava Valley and Puerto de la Cruz, where there will be a stop to enjoy the included lunch. There, you will have some free time so you can go shopping or doing whatever you please.Finally, the ferry back to Gran Canaria will set sail from Santa Cruz de Tenerife. You will travel from Gran Canaria to Tenerife on the same day. You will enjoy wonderful views from different viewpoints. You will see El Teíde, the third highest volcano in the planet.