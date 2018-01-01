1-day Trip Tenerife from Gran Canaria

Turisbeds offers you this wonderful opportunity to enjoy a whole day in the island of Tenerife, one of the best destinations in the continent. If you are staying in the south of Gran Canaria, with just booking this activity, you will have everything done. A bus will pick you at your hotel early in the morning and take you to Agaete, in the north of the island. From there, a ferry ship sets sail at 08:00 to Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Approximately 90 minutes later, you will have arrived to the capital of Tenerife, where the tour starts.The first stop happens in the same capital. You will be able to appreciate the charms of Santa Cruz de Tenerife and its local people. Next stops take place in La Esperanza, in several viewpoints and in Cañadas del Teide, with its interpretation centre at the foot of the volcano.The way back to the capital starts with the beautiful La Orotava Valley and Puerto de la Cruz, where there will be a stop to enjoy the included lunch. There, you will have some free time so you can go shopping or doing whatever you please.Finally, the ferry back to Gran Canaria will set sail from Santa Cruz de Tenerife. You will travel from Gran Canaria to Tenerife on the same day. You will enjoy wonderful views from different viewpoints. You will see El Teíde, the third highest volcano in the planet.