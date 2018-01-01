Welcome to Garachico
Named for the rock outcrop off its shore (gara is Guanche for island, and chico is Spanish for small), Garachico is a peaceful place. You’d never guess the history of calamities that lies behind its whitewashed houses and narrow, cobblestone streets. Garachico was once an important commercial port, but its unlucky inhabitants suffered a series of disasters that all but finished off the hamlet: freak storms, floods, fires, epidemics and, in 1706, a major volcanic eruption that destroyed the port and buried half the town in lava, reducing it to a poor shadow of its former self.
Just outside town, you can hike trails that follow the path of the disastrous lava flow.
Top experiences in Garachico
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.