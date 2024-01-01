Part art project, part urban refuge, this city block of lenga forest is being preserved from encroaching development. The forest, whose name in Yaghan means 'weave,' is a spot for indigenous people to practice their crafts, which are shown at the art center in the park and throughout the hiking trails.
Parque Yatana
Ushuaia
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.16 MILES
A well-crafted museum named for the Austrian priest and ethnographer who worked among the Yaghans from 1918 to 1923. Focuses on ethnography and natural…
Parque Nacional Tierra del Fuego
10.38 MILES
West of Ushuaia some 12km along RN 3, Parque Nacional Tierra del Fuego was Argentina’s first coastal national park. Its 630 sq km span from the Beagle…
21.26 MILES
Serene glacier-rimmed bays and native Fuegian forest comprise this ultra wild and practically inaccessible 1500-sq-km national park. Among Chile's newest,…
29.04 MILES
A grounded German cargo boat, the Micalvi was declared a regional naval museum in 1976 but has found an infinitely better use as a floating bar,…
Museo Marítimo & Museo del Presidio
0.38 MILES
Convicts were transferred from Isla de los Estados to Ushuaia in 1906 to build this national prison, finished in 1920. The depressing cells, designed for…
0.41 MILES
Built in 1903, this former bank, close to the port, contains exhibits on Fuegian natural history, stuffed birdlife, photos of natives and early penal…
29.19 MILES
Near the entrance to the military quarters is a replica of the original bow of the ship that rescued Ernest Shackleton’s Antarctic expedition from…
0.83 MILES
Casa Beban was built between 1911 and 1913 using materials ordered from Sweden. It sometimes hosts local art exhibits. Guided tours are offered but aren't…
Nearby Ushuaia attractions
0.33 MILES
The 1894 Legislatura Provincial was the governor’s official residence.
0.38 MILES
The century-old Iglesia de la Merced was built with convict labor. Don't make a special trip to see it, but if you pass by when strolling the main street…
3. Museo Marítimo & Museo del Presidio
0.38 MILES
Convicts were transferred from Isla de los Estados to Ushuaia in 1906 to build this national prison, finished in 1920. The depressing cells, designed for…
0.41 MILES
Built in 1903, this former bank, close to the port, contains exhibits on Fuegian natural history, stuffed birdlife, photos of natives and early penal…
0.83 MILES
Casa Beban was built between 1911 and 1913 using materials ordered from Sweden. It sometimes hosts local art exhibits. Guided tours are offered but aren't…
6. Parque Nacional Tierra del Fuego
10.38 MILES
West of Ushuaia some 12km along RN 3, Parque Nacional Tierra del Fuego was Argentina’s first coastal national park. Its 630 sq km span from the Beagle…
21.26 MILES
Serene glacier-rimmed bays and native Fuegian forest comprise this ultra wild and practically inaccessible 1500-sq-km national park. Among Chile's newest,…
29.04 MILES
A grounded German cargo boat, the Micalvi was declared a regional naval museum in 1976 but has found an infinitely better use as a floating bar,…