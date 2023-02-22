Shop
Getty Images
A busy port and adventure hub, Ushuaia is a sliver of steep streets and jumbled buildings below the snowcapped Martial Range. Here the Andes meets the famed Beagle Channel in a sharp skid, making way for the city before reaching a sea of lapping currents.
Museo Marítimo & Museo del Presidio
Ushuaia
Convicts were transferred from Isla de los Estados to Ushuaia in 1906 to build this national prison, finished in 1920. The depressing cells, designed for…
Ushuaia
Part art project, part urban refuge, this city block of lenga forest is being preserved from encroaching development. The forest, whose name in Yaghan…
Ushuaia
Built in 1903, this former bank, close to the port, contains exhibits on Fuegian natural history, stuffed birdlife, photos of natives and early penal…
Ushuaia
Casa Beban was built between 1911 and 1913 using materials ordered from Sweden. It sometimes hosts local art exhibits. Guided tours are offered but aren't…
Ushuaia
The century-old Iglesia de la Merced was built with convict labor. Don't make a special trip to see it, but if you pass by when strolling the main street…
Ushuaia
The 1894 Legislatura Provincial was the governor’s official residence.
Wildlife & NatureArgentina as muse: works of art inspired by Argentine landscapes
Aug 27, 2018 • 5 min read
