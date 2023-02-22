Ushuaia

Overview

A busy port and adventure hub, Ushuaia is a sliver of steep streets and jumbled buildings below the snowcapped Martial Range. Here the Andes meets the famed Beagle Channel in a sharp skid, making way for the city before reaching a sea of lapping currents.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Museo Marítimo & Museo del Presidio

    Ushuaia

    Convicts were transferred from Isla de los Estados to Ushuaia in 1906 to build this national prison, finished in 1920. The depressing cells, designed for…

  • Parque Yatana

    Ushuaia

    Part art project, part urban refuge, this city block of lenga forest is being preserved from encroaching development. The forest, whose name in Yaghan…

  • Museo del Fin del Mundo

    Ushuaia

    Built in 1903, this former bank, close to the port, contains exhibits on Fuegian natural history, stuffed birdlife, photos of natives and early penal…

  • Casa Beban

    Ushuaia

    Casa Beban was built between 1911 and 1913 using materials ordered from Sweden. It sometimes hosts local art exhibits. Guided tours are offered but aren't…

  • Iglesia de la Merced

    Ushuaia

    The century-old Iglesia de la Merced was built with convict labor. Don't make a special trip to see it, but if you pass by when strolling the main street…

Articles

Latest stories from Ushuaia

Wildlife & Nature

Argentina as muse: works of art inspired by Argentine landscapes

Aug 27, 2018 • 5 min read

