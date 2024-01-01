Museo del Fin del Mundo

Ushuaia

Built in 1903, this former bank, close to the port, contains exhibits on Fuegian natural history, stuffed birdlife, photos of natives and early penal colonies, and replicas of moderate interest. Information is provided in Spanish with English translations. Guided visits are at 11am and 3:30pm.

