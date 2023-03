Serene glacier-rimmed bays and native Fuegian forest comprise this ultra wild and practically inaccessible 1500-sq-km national park. Among Chile's newest, it was created with the Yendegaia Foundation's donation of a third of the land in 2014. Located in the Cordillera Darwin, it's a strategic wildlife corridor between Argentina's Parque Nacional Tierra del Fuego and Chile's Parque Nacional Alberto de Agostini.