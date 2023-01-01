Museo Marítimo & Museo del Presidio

Convicts were transferred from Isla de los Estados to Ushuaia in 1906 to build this national prison, finished in 1920. The depressing cells, designed for 380 inmates, held up to 800 before the prison closed in 1947. Famous prisoners include author Ricardo Rojas and anarchist Simón Radowitzky. The depiction of penal life is intriguing, but information is only in Spanish. Maritime exhibits provide a unique glimpse of the region’s history.

Remains of the world’s narrowest-gauge freight train, which transported prisoners between town and work stations, sit in the courtyard. Guided tours (also in English) are at 11:30am and 4:30pm.