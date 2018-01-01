Stretching for 18km, the chalk-white sands and shallow turquoise waters of Doc Let ensure it ranks among Vietnam's best beaches.

This giant bay can be divided into three sections. The northern part is where most of the tourism action is, with a cluster of beachfront hotels and cheaper guesthouses inland. Looming over the central section is the giant Hyundai shipyard and port, an important local employer but a real blight on the landscape.

The isolated southern part is backed by a wooded promontory and has the best stretch of sand. This part (famously known as Jungle Beach after the now-closed hotel) was totally tranquil until late 2017. It's now changing fast: developers have moved in and a huge restaurant to cater for Chinese tour buses was under construction at the time of research.

