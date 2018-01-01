Welcome to Doc Let Beach
This giant bay can be divided into three sections. The northern part is where most of the tourism action is, with a cluster of beachfront hotels and cheaper guesthouses inland. Looming over the central section is the giant Hyundai shipyard and port, an important local employer but a real blight on the landscape.
The isolated southern part is backed by a wooded promontory and has the best stretch of sand. This part (famously known as Jungle Beach after the now-closed hotel) was totally tranquil until late 2017. It's now changing fast: developers have moved in and a huge restaurant to cater for Chinese tour buses was under construction at the time of research.
Pick you up at hotel. Departure the trip to Monkey Island & Doc Let beach. Take the boat to Monkey Island where thousands of monkeys in natural environment. Take amazing photos of them. Join Formula one – Pro Karts (F1) racing (excluded). Enjoy the very funny animal show with monkeys, dogs, goats…. Have lunch at Doc Let restaurant. Relax and swim at the beautiful Doc Let beach. Play water sports games as Jetki, parasailing, kayak… (Excluded). End the trip and back your hotel. 08:30 Depart from hotel09:15 Monkey island12:00 Taking lunch13:30 Break time in Doc Let beach16:00 Tour ends at hotel
Once you are picked up from your accommodation in the morning in Nha Trang, you can first head to the Doc Let beach.About 45km north of Nha Trang, Doc Let is a beautiful beach with fine, smooth and pure sand and blue sea. The sandy beach runs as far as 10km.You will then enjoy lunch in a restaurant. After lunch, visit Po Nagar Cham Towers which were built by the Cham civilization between the 7th and 12th century to honor Yang Ino Po Nagar "the mother of Cham Kingdom". These towers were constructed by placing bricks together without any adhesive. Nowadays, Po Nagar Towers site is a famous pilgrimage place for local people.Later you can relax at Hot Mineral Spring Center. Enjoy the inorganic mud comes from rocks and volcanic ash is claimed to be both effective physical therapy as well as a cure for complexion problems.