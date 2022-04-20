Hanoi Region

Ancient Hanoi preserves the best parts of French and Chinese culture and architecture, and weaves it all into the modern world with youthful Vietnamese verve. If that gets too boisterous, two nearby national parks offer clean mountain air, rare plant life and animal-spotting opportunities. At Tam Dao Hill Station the weather is cool year round, while Ba Vi National Park offers hiking through atmospheric mist to a mountaintop temple.

  • Interior of the Temple of Literature, known locally as Van Mieu, home to the shrine to Confucius named Van Mieu.

    Temple of Literature

    Hanoi

    Set amidst landscaped grounds near the centre of Hanoi, the Temple of Literature honours Vietnam's finest scholars, and also offers visitors a chance to…

  • Hoa Lo Prison, an infamous prison built by French colonists where American POW were kept during Vietnam war.

    Hoa Lo Prison Museum

    Hanoi

    This thought-provoking site is all that remains of the former Hoa Lo Prison, ironically nicknamed the ‘Hanoi Hilton’ by US prisoners of war (POWs) during…

  • Hanoi, Vietnam, January 2023. view of Ngoc Son Temple, Confucian temple on the Hoan Kiem lake crossed by a bridge, with tower and pavilions dedicated to the national hero. 1461603412 holy, heritage, hoàn kiếm lake, ornament, construction, religious, destination, confucian, ngoc son, bridge, ngoc, building, entrance, landmark, historic, vietnamese, colorful, asian, oriental, traditional, culture, temple

    Hoan Kiem Lake

    Hanoi

    Legend claims that, in the mid-15th century, heaven sent Emperor Le Loi a magical sword, which he used to drive the Chinese from Vietnam. After the…

  • Thang Long Imperial City in Hanoi, Vietnam 1059003782 world, view, vietnamese, traditional, thang, site, sightseeing, royal, park, outdoor, national, mon, landmark, king, imperial, heritage, feudal, famous, doan, culture, cultural, citadel, central, building, beautiful, attraction

    Imperial Citadel of Thang Long

    Hanoi

    Added to Unesco's World Heritage List in 2010, Hanoi's Imperial Citadel was the hub of Vietnamese military power for over 1000 years. Ongoing…

  • National Museum of Vietnamese History

    National Museum of Vietnamese History

    Hanoi

    Built between 1925 and 1932, this architecturally impressive museum was formerly home to the École Française d’Extrême-Orient. Its architect, Ernest…

  • Museum of Ethnology, exterior.

    Vietnam Museum of Ethnology

    Hanoi

    This fabulous collection relating to Vietnam's ethnic minorities features well-presented tribal art, artefacts and everyday objects gathered from across…

  • Bach Ma Temple, Hanoi, Vietnam, Indochina, Southeast Asia, Asia

    Bach Ma Temple

    Hanoi

    In the heart of the Old Quarter, the small Bach Ma Temple (literally 'White Horse Temple') is said to be the oldest temple in the city, though much of the…

  • Vietnamese Women’s Museum

    Vietnamese Women’s Museum

    Hanoi

    This excellent and highly informative museum showcases the roles of women in Vietnamese society and culture. Labelled in English and French, exhibits…

