The Best Time to Visit Vietnam

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Spilling along the eastern shores of mainland Southeast Asia, Vietnam serves up magical experiences at any time of year.

The best time to go to Vietnam depends so much on what you're hoping to do while there. If you're lured to Vietnam by the beaches of the central coast, stick to the drier months from February to June, before the peak summer crowds arrive. However, Phu Quoc, in the far south, sees its best beach weather from December to March.

If you plan to go trekking in the highlands of northwest Vietnam, October to March is the optimum season. For cruising around Halong Bay, try March to April or October to November, avoiding summer storms and high-season crowds.

The weather varies widely as you travel around Vietnam. The country spans 1650km from north to south, taking in tall mountains in the north and flat, tropical wetlands in the Mekong Delta. From December to February, the highlands around Sapa can even see a dusting of snow while the Delta basks above 27°C (81°F).

Lean on this guide to the best times to visit Vietnam to plan your trip.

Best Time to Visit for Great Weather

Cho Chom Hom Market, Hau Giang, Vietnam. Alex Sheal

The best time for trekking in Vietnam's northern highlands runs from October to April. It's the perfect window of opportunity for trekking or riding a motorcycle in the highlands around Sapa. Terraced hillsides turn golden as the rice ripens, the weather is mild, trails are less muddy, and the peak summer crowds have thinned out. Just be aware that temperatures can be uncomfortably cool at night in December and January.

The drier weather from January to March makes this a good time to explore the historic sights of Hue and Hoi An. If you want to see more of the country, head out to the Mekong Delta and the island of Phu Quoc, with warm (not scorching) temperatures and clear skies.



Best Time to Visit Vietnam's South Central Beaches

The beach in Danang, Vietnam. Tang Trung Kien/Shutterstock

Time your travel for February through June for beaches along Vietnam's South Central coast including Nha Trang and Danang. Weather is sunny and dry (starting off as pleasant in February and getting increasingly hotter with a bit more rain towards June). It would be smart to avoid the rush of domestic travelers from July to August, when school is out and crowds increase.

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Be mindful that demand for flights soars, and accommodation rates can increase by as much as 50% in resort areas such as Danang and Nha Trang. Book flights and hotels well in advance.

Best Time to Visit and Sidestep Crowds

From April to June and September to November, either side of the busy summer season, domestic and international tourism slows as schools are in session, making it a great time to travel to Vietnam. While the weather during this stretch is often unsettled, it is rarely extreme. You may get days of glorious sunshine, but also days of rain, so pack accordingly.

These transition periods are good times to avoid crowds at the sights, save money and explore the whole country, as the weather is not notably awful anywhere. October to November is a particularly favorable time to visit the islands and outcrops around Halong Bay (and its calmer and less commercial neighbor, Bai Tu Long Bay), with more dry days than wet days and mild temperatures.

One obstacle to easy travel is the Tet festival – officially, Tet Nguyen Dan – marking the Vietnamese lunar New Year in late January or early February. The whole country is on the move and prices for transport and hotels shoot skywards. If you can, book outside of this stretch of time.

Best Time to Visit Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC)

Hanoi, Vietnam. Sanne Dost/Shutterstock

In the pre-winter season, aim to be in Hanoi on September 2, as Vietnam's National Day brings energetic rallies and fireworks to Ba Dinh Square and boat races to Hoan Kiem Lake. Tasty festival foods appear everywhere for Trung Thu, the Mid-Autumn Festival, in September or October, while dragon boats race on the waterways of the Mekong Delta for the Khmer Ok Om Bok Festival in October or November.

December to March in Vietnam tends to be drier and cooler than the sticky summer, and the weather can be downright chilly at higher elevations in the north. It's the perfect time to explore Vietnam's characterful northern and southern capitals, with manageable temperatures and low humidity taking the sting out of exploring Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City on foot.

In December, the biennial Flower Festival brings fragrant blooms, pageants, wine and music to Dalat, while Buon Ma Thuot's annual coffee festival in March attracts lovers of a good cup of joe. Christmas Day – known in Vietnam as Le Giang Sinh – is a big deal for places with large Catholic communities, such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Hue.

Vietnamese Buddhists celebrate the life of the Buddha with extravagant street processions in May for Phat Dan – best experienced in Ninh Binh or Ho Chi Minh City. Pyrotechnics enthusiasts of all kinds gather in Danang in June or July for the explosive Danang Fireworks Festival.

During July and August, this part of the country is warm and humid, and sunny days are punctuated by spectacular summer monsoon downpours and even the odd typhoon on the coast. August also sees huge spreads of food left out for the spirits, and big celebrations take place at pagodas in places such as Ninh Binh, Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) and Hanoi.

Best Time to Visit Sapa

The terraced rice fields in northwest Vietnam. SennaRelax/Shutterstock

September to November is a prime stretch of time to visit Sapa. The rice terraces are a splendid golden yellow, and the cool air lends itself to hikes and treks. April to May is also lovely, with pleasantly warm days, clear skies and flowers blooming on the hillsides.

The extreme seasons require a little more consideration. If you visit in January to March, pack accordingly because Sapa will be legitimately cold. It’s one of the few places in Vietnam that (sometimes) gets a dusting of snow.

From June to August, expect striking views of bright green terraces. Sapa’s altitude spares it from the worst of Vietnam’s summer heat, but this season still comes with challenges. Frequent rain makes hiking difficult as the trails get slick and muddy (bring sturdy shoes). Crowds are something to consider, too, since school holidays mean more people moving about.

Best Time to Visit Phu Quoc Island

Sao Beach Phu Quoc Island. Nguyen Minh Tam/Getty Images

Tropical Phu Quoc has just two seasons – six months of dry, sunny weather between November and April and six rainy months between May and October. The dry months from November to April bring the best weather for relaxing on the beaches, diving and snorkeling, and exploring the interior of the island. However, this is also the busiest time for tourism, with peak prices for transport and accommodation.

Best Time to Visit Vietnam and Cambodia

November to March is the golden time to visit both of these countries in one trip. It's the most dry stretch of the year for both Vietnam and Cambodia, and you can expect comfortable temps perfect for sightseeing across either country.

The Worst Time to Visit Vietnam

Technically, the typhoon season in the Northwest Pacific runs from May to November, but in Vietnam, the biggest risk of storms is from August to September. The country sees four to six typhoons in an average year, with a risk of flooding and disruption to transport, particularly by air and sea. In September 2024, Typhoon Yagi – the worst storm to hit Vietnam in 30 years – caused extensive damage around Hai Phong.

The areas most affected by typhoons are the southern coast and the far north coast (including Halong Bay). The weather tends to be most severe near the shore; inland, you may just get heavy rain and the odd power cut. This is a time to be cautious but not paranoid – monitor weather reports and prioritize land-based activities over boat trips, domestic flights and beaches.