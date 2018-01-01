Welcome to Sapa
Sapa is oriented to make the most of the spectacular views emerging on clear days; it overlooks a plunging valley, with mountains towering above on all sides. Views are often subdued by thick mist rolling across the peaks, but even when it's cloudy, local hill-tribe people fill the town with colour.
If you were expecting a quaint alpine town, recalibrate your expectations. Modern tourism development has mushroomed haphazardly. Thanks to rarely enforced building-height restrictions, Sapa's skyline is continually thrusting upwards.
But you're not here to hang out in town. This is northern Vietnam's premier trekking base, from where hikers launch themselves into a surrounding countryside of cascading rice terraces and tiny hill-tribe villages that seem a world apart. Once you've stepped out into the lush fields, you'll understand the Sapa area's real charm.
Top experiences in Sapa
Sapa activities
Overnight Sapa Tour from Hanoi
Day 1: Hanoi - Sapa by bus with a short trek to Cat Cat village (L/D)6.30 – 7.00: Local pick up from your hotel to our coach service to Sapa.9.30: Follow the highway to Lao Cai city with the first comfort break11.00: Second comfort break at Lao Cai city before approaching Sapa13.00: Arrive Sapa Town with colorful traditional costumes of H’mong, Dzao, Tay ethnic People.Welcome drink and itinerary briefingEnjoy the lunch with local Vietnamese dishes, check-in procedures14.30: A short drive to the gate of Cat Cat village which is home of Black H’mong ethnic people and is located near the bottom of a deep valley at the foot of Fansipan Peak. Our local guide will show you the daily life activities of the locals, trek down to the valley bottom to the waterfall where the French built a Hydraulic Power Station; stop for photo with bridge and waterfall then you will walk uphill for bus to pick up to get back to Sapa in the afternoon.Trekking distance is about 2.5 kms and it lasts for 2 hours17.00: Return to Sapa. Have dinner and overnight in hotel with night activities, free and easy on your own.Meals included: Lunch, DinnerDay 2: Sapa - Hanoi by bus with a long trek Y Linh Ho - Lao Chai - Ta Van (B/L)7.00 – 7.45: Have breakfast at hotel and prepare light pack for trekking9.00: A short drive to Y Linh Ho then trek through the rice terraces and along Muong Hoa Stream to the Black Hmong village of Lao Chai to see the spectacular landscape of Hoang Lien Son Mountain after that heading to Ta Van village - home of Dzay ethnic people.Trekking distance is about 12 kms and lasts for 5 hours14.30: Bus picks you up at Ta Van Bridge to Sapa.15.00 : Have a shower at hotel.15.30: Get on bus to go back to Hanoi with two comfort breaks.21.15: We say goodbye to you at your hotel/stay. Trip ends.
3-Night Sapa Trekking Tour from Hanoi
Enjoy overnight accommodation at 4-star lodging in Sapa, plus two nights in an air-conditioned, 4-berth sleeper car on this 3-night private tour from Hanoi. Hike with a private guide from village to village, past rice paddies in the mountains of northwest Vietnam, and spend your free time enjoying the shops and stalls of charming Sapa. Hotel pickup plus additional transport by private car or minivan are included.
Sapa, Muong Hoa Valley 3-Day Trek and Homestay from Hanoi
Night 1: Take overnight train from Hanoi to Lao CaiBe ready at your hotel lobby at 8:00 p.m, our tour guide and driver will meet and pick you up for a short transfer to Hanoi Station to take the overnight train to Lao Cai City.Overnight on the train Day 1 :Sapa - Y Linh Ho - Lao Chai - Ta Van ( B,L,D)Picked up at Lao Cai Station upon your early arrival for over an hour drive uphill in a shared mini van to Sapa. After freshen up and Breakfast in a local restaurant you will enjoy a free walk around this charming town, paying visit to Sapa market and the old cathedral where you can meet a lot of local ethnic minority peoples such as Black H’mong and Red Zao wearing their traditional colorful dresses selling their farming and gathering products and handicrafts for souvenir. Back to our Sapa office at about 10.30 and begin your exploration trip to Muong Hoa valley. You will follow the main road heading south for about an hour before turning right to a foot path down hill to Muong Hoa Valley. This part offers spectacular scenery of the highest part of Hoang Lien Son mountain range and in a nice day, Fansipan Peak can be seen. Crossing the river by a suspension bridge you will challenge your feet uphill to Y Linh Ho village. Here you will pay visiting to some H’mong families, watching them doing their daily works. After picnic Lunch, the trail continues up and down hill for about 2 hours as you reach to Lao Chai, a large village of the H’mong and then following the river bank to Ta Van of the Zay people. Paying visiting to local homes, village schools… you will enjoy much your cultural discovery of local ethnic peoples as well as breathtaking scenery of the Muong Hoa Valley. Settle down in Ta Van village for an overnight home stay.Accommodation: Homestay in Ta Van Village Day 2 : Ta Van - Giang Ta Chai - Hau Thao - Sapa - Overnight train to Hanoi (B,L,D)Leaving Ta Van village after Breakfast, you will take the trail uphill, passing fascinating terraced rice field and some small hamlets of the H’mong before getting through a bamboo forest to a waterfall, enjoy a break for magnificent scenery and then continue walking for half an hour to Giang Ta Chai village of the Red Zao peoples which sits on the top of a hill and looks down Muong Hoa river. After spending time visiting the village, making friend with the Zao and experiencing the hospitality you will cross the river by another suspension bridge and then uphill again to Hau Thao village where you will pay visiting to a local handicraft center where H’mong and Zao women gather for exchanging experience and skill of making handicrafts. A late Lunch will be prepare here nearby this center and then you have time relaxing as well as getting acquaintance with local school boys, girls and their teachers as well.
3-Day Sapa Tour from Hanoi by Deluxe Bus
Day 1: Hanoi – Sapa (L,D)6:30am-7:00am You will be picked up from your hotel begin your trip to Sapa. 9:30am You'll have a first break on your way to Lao Cai city. 11:00am Another short break upon arrival to Lao Cai City. Once arrived to Sapa at 1pm You will meet local ethnic people of H’mong, Dzao, Tay tribes in their colorful traditional costumes. Enjoy local Vietnamese lunch and check-in to your hotel after.2:30pm You'll continue your tour by driving to Cat Cat village, a home to the Black H’mong people, which is located at the foot of Fansipan Peak. Your local guide will introduce you to daily life activities of the locals, trek down to the valley.The 2-hour trekking distance is about 2.5 km (1.5 miles). In the afternoon you will be transferred back to Sapa for dinner at 6pm and your overnight stay.Day 2: Sapa - Y Linh Ho – Lao Chai – Ta Van village (B,L,D)7:00am-7:45am Have breakfast at hotel and prepare a light pack for a long 5-km (3-mile) trek. Take a short ride to Y Linh Ho, then trek through the rice terraces, along Muong Hoa Stream to Black Hmong village of Lao Chai to see spectacular landscape of Hoang Lien Son Mountain. Then trek to Ta Van village – home of Dzay ethnic people. Total trekking distance is about 9 km (5.6 miles) and it lasts 4 hours. 11:30am A bus will pick you up at Ta Van Bridge to head back to Sapa. After lunch at 12:00pm enjoy free time in the afternoon and discover Sapa town by yourself. In the evening return to hotel for dinner and overnight stay.Day 3: Sapa – Ham Rong Mountain – Bus to Ha Noi (B,L)8:30am After breakfast the tour guide will pick you up at trek to Ham Rong (Dragon’s Jaw) Mountain. There are several well-tended flower gardens along the way. Walking up through two Heaven Gates you will get to the top of Ham Rong Mountain to observe a spectacular view. This 2-hour trekking route is approximately 2 km (1.2 miles) long.11:00am You will be back to your hotel to check out and have lunch. 3:00pm you will meet with group members and by 3:30pm you will leave back to Hanoi. On your way back you will have two stops for breaks and arrive at your hotel in Hanoi at 9:00pm.
2-Day Trip to Sapa from Hanoi by Daytime Deluxe Bus
Day 1: Hanoi – Sapa - Cat Cat village (Lunch/Dinner)6:45 - 07:00: Get picked up from your accommodation and board a coach ride to Sapa. While en-route you can admire the countryside and mountains in the distance.9:30: You will continue to Lao Cai where you will take a short break. You can have quick breakfast or coffee at the stopover.11:00: Take one more break at Lao Cai city before approaching Sapa. Enjoy the beautiful scenery of mountains and rice terraces along the ways from Lao Cai to Sapa city.13:00: Arrive in Sapa Town and admire the colorful traditional costumes of H’mong, Dzao, Tay ethnic People.Check in your hotel where you will stay to have a local Vietnamese lunch.14:30: Take a short drive to the gate of Cat Cat village, which is home to the Black H’mong ethnic group and is also located near the bottom of a deep valley at the foot of Fansipan Peak. You will walk uphill for bus to pick you up and head back to Sapa in the afternoon. Trekking distance is about 2.5 kms and lasts for 2 hours17:00: Arrive back to Sapa Town. Have dinner and overnight in hotel.Day 2: Sapa - trek to Lao Chai and Ta Van – Sapa – Hanoi (Breakfast/Lunch)07:00: Have breakfast at the hotel, check out of the room and prepare a light bag for trekking. (Keep big luggage in the hotel)09:00: Start trekking down to the Lao Chai village of the Black H’mong ethnic group, about 8 km from Sapa town. Here, you will discover their daily life including how they make traditional clothes, handicraft, and more. You will also visit the biggest valley which provides the best view for golden rice terrace fields in Vietnam. After Lao Chai, it's time to walk to the Ta Van village of the Dzay people, a small group of ethnic people in Vietnam with a rich culture and beautiful houses located on rice paddy fields.12:00: Lunch with the locals in one of the local houses. The bus will pick you up from Ta Van village and return to Sapa Town.In the afternoon. you'll have free time at your leisure for shopping or visiting Sapa on your own.15:00: It‘s time to say “Good bye Sapa.” Your driver pick up you at your hotel and drive back to Hanoi. Along the way, you will once again have a chance to enjoy the magical beauty of northwest mountains.21:30pm: Arrive in Hanoi and transport you back to your hotel.
3-Night Small Group Hanoi and Sapa Tour by Limousine Van
DAY 01: HANOI ARRIVALMeals inclusion: NoneServices in day: private car from the airport, hotel roomAccommodation: double/twin hotel room in Hanoi cityLanding off at Noi Bai international airport then to be welcomed and transferred by our car to Hanoi Old center for checking a hotel room. Relax then it is a free & easy time to walk and troll around Hanoi Old town by your self: shopping, Hoan Kiem lake, Night market, Ngoc Son temple, many famous & delicious foods. Overnight in Hanoi city.DAY 02: HANOI - SAPA - CAT CATMeals inclusion: breakfast, lunch, dinnerServices in day: Limousine van ticket, guide, entrance fees, hotel roomAccommodation: double/twin hotel room in Sapa town06h45 - 7h15: Our bus and tourguide will pick you up at the meeting point then depart to Sapa, following Noi Bai - Lao Cai high-way.Along the way, you will have chance to contemplate the beauty of northwest mountains that terraced fields are sparkling in sunlight or dim in thick fog. Have a short break in 30 minutes then continue the trip to Sapa.13h00: Arrive in Sapa, check in hotel, have lunch.14h30: You start trekking to Cat Cat village which is occupied by the Black H’mong tribe. Here, you can see the hydroelectric power station which was built by the French in twentieth century. You will experience the tribal way of life of ethnic minorities while enjoying wonderful views of the terraced rice paddy fields and the waterfall in Cat Cat village.Evening: After dinner, you are free to explore the charm of Sapa by night, enjoy roasted corn, baked eggs beside charcoal fire or go shopping. Overnight at hotel in Sapa town. Day 03 : LAO CHAI - TA VAN - MUONG HOA VALLEY – HANOIMeals inclusion: breakfast, lunchServices in day: Limousine van ticket, guide, entrance fees, hotel room.Accommodation: double/twin room in Hanoi cityAfter breakfast, the tourist will visit Lao Chai - Ta Van Village to understand more about ethnic minority communitie, enjoy imposing mountain scenery, terraced fields, marvellous nature. Visit ancient sacred stones with big - small ones which have many unique images, secret sigh. See bridge which made by rattan like Muong Hoa stream.You have lunch in Lao Chai.13h30: The bus will pick you up at Ta Van come back to Sapa Town.16h00: It‘s time to say “Goodbye Sapa!” and drive back to Hanoi. Along the way, once again you have a chance to enjoy the magical beauty of northwest mountains.21h00: We arrive in Hanoi city for checking hotel room then free and easy in the city. Overnight in Hanoi city! ENDING TRIP