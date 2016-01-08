Welcome to Halong Bay
Sprawling Halong City (also known as Bai Chay) is the bay's main gateway, but its high-rises are a disappointing doorstep to this site. Most visitors opt for cruise-tours that include sleeping on board within the bay, while a growing number are deciding to eschew the main bay completely, heading straight for Cat Ba Island from where trips to less-visited but equally alluring Lan Ha Bay are easily set up.
All visitors must purchase entry tickets for the national park (40,000d) and there are also separate admission tickets for attractions in the bay, such as caves and fishing villages (30,000d to 50,000d).
Full Day Halong Bay Islands and Cave Tour from Hanoi
When visiting Hanoi, you won't want to miss Halong Bay, where a lot more than the famous limestone island formations await you.After pick-up at your hotel in Old Quater at 08 am, the bus ride through the Red River Delta is a great opportunity to see what daily life is like for Vietnamese farmers. Rice fields and water buffalo flank both sides of the road. The most interesting glimpses into rural life come during February and June, when whole families are busy transplanting the young rice plants to the growing fields.Arrive in Halong City tourist wharf around 12:00. Here you'll board a Traditional Wooden Junk and head into the bay. A fresh seafood lunch (Vegetarian available if requested) is served on the way out.The limestone bedrock and sheer cliffs of the countless islets have inspired local people to come up with equally fanciful names: Stone Dogs Island, Duck Island, Finger Island, Incense Burner Island, and Fighting Cocks Island, the symbol of Halong Bay.You will then head on to Thien Cung (Heavenly Palace Grotto), a magnificent and otherworldly caves. Explore their huge chambers adorned with stalactites and stalagmites of all kinds. Finally, enjoy 45-minutes of Kayaking or Bamboo boat around the islands and water tunnels and bask in the charm of this natural paradise.Around 4:30 pm you will be brought back to the Halong tourist wharf, where your vehicle is waiting to take you back to Hanoi. The trip ends at your hotel around 08 pm.
Halong Bay from Hanoi with Cruise, Kayaking, and Lunch
Introduction: Ha Long Bay is far from Ha Noi 165km in the northeast.It is one of the natural world heritages which 2 times recognized by UNESCO about lanscape & geological values - Situated in the North-East region of Vietnam, total of area 1,553 km2 with 1,969 islands of various shapes & sizes like Cock-fighting, Incense Burner,...and wonderful caves and grottoes, such as Heavenly Residence Grotto, Driftwood Grotto, Surprise Grotto,.. In the year of 2007, Halong bay is continuously in the voting list of the world’s wonder. 08h10 – 8h35: Pick up at your hotel then depart to visit Ha Long bay-the natural world heritage. On the way you have good chance to see the beautiful landscapes of Vietname’s countryside such as: red river, Luc River, buffalos, green rice, cane, canal fields….. 10h45: After long journey on bus, you have 15minutes for relaxing at Hai Duong city where you can see how handicated people make souvernirs and taste green bean cake (a tradditional cake in Hai Duong). 11h00: Get on bus then continue going to Ha Long bay. 12h15: Arrive Tuan Chau Habour, get on boat then have nice lunch on boat with nice Local sea foods while boat moving to overview the beauty of the bay. Then boat stop at fishing village where you can visit fishing farm and do some kayaking or bamboo boat rowing by local people to visit small cave or relaxing at sundeck. After that Continue journey for visiting the bay. Boat will stop at the wharf then you can go inside to visit Thien Cung cave which is one of the most beautiful cave in Ha Long bay. You will have 45 minutes to discover the wonderful charm of grottos and stalactites which make into lovely shapes such as: totoise, lion... Then get back on boat have Sunset Party and continue excursion to sightseeing fighting cock islet, stone seadog, duck islet… 16h30: Arrive Habour get on the bus to come back Ha Noi. 20h30 – 21h00: Arrive Ha Noi bus take you back to your hotel then the tour finish.
Halong Bay Full-Day Trip
After pickup, you will depart for Halong Bay. The drive to Halong Bay is approximately a 3-hour journey. Along the way relax and enjoy the stunning scenery of the peaceful villages, farm workers in their green fields, herding their water buffalo and trading garden herbs by the side of the road. You'll make a rest stop at a halfway point before continuing to Halong Bay.Arriving in Halong Bay, board your boat for your day cruise on the bay. Sail around the stunning natural wonders of Halong Bay with thousands of gorgeous limestone cliffs jutting from its calm jade waters, the UNESCO World Heritage site offers spectacular scenery for a relaxing excursion.While on board, you will be served a seafood lunch while the boat is cruising on the bay. After lunch, enjoy stops to explore karsts and caves such as Thien Cung (Heavenly Cave) with your experienced guide.Head back to the shore and re-board the bus for your relaxing drive back to Hanoi. Your tour ends back at your Hanoi hotel at approximately 8pm.
2-Day Oriental Sails Junk Cruise of Halong Bay from Hanoi
Day 1: Hanoi – Bai Tu Long Bay (L, D)In the morning, your Halong Bay experience begins with pickup at hotels in Hanoi for the 3.5-hour drive to Hong Gai Tourist Wharf, where you'll check in at the OS Lounge, the private waiting area to board your boat, the Oriental Sails. Just after midday, embark and listen to a cruise briefing before enjoying lunch on board while you cruise through the limestone islands of Bai Tu Long Bay. In the afternoon, you are free to choose one of the following activity options. Option 1: Fishing village visitIf you're interested in a glimpse of daily life here, take a bamboo boat trip (about 45 minutes) around Vung Vieng, one of the largest fishing villages in Halong Bay. See local fishermen at work, and admire the setting in a closed lagoon, surrounded by mountains.Option 2: Beach and kayakingIf you prefer water and sand, board the tender for the ride to Ban Chan beach, where you can relax on the beach, go swimming, play some volleyball, or try kayaking.In the early evening, return to Oriental Sails to freshen up, watch the sunset, and purchase a drink at the bar during happy hour, if you wish. A cooking class with the onboard chef is offered before dinner is served. Then go night squid fishing, if you're interested, or participate in singing and dancing activities before bedtime. Overnight: On board the boat, in the Cong Do Area Day 2: Bai Tu Long – Hanoi (B, L)In the early morning, begin the day with Tai Chi on the sundeck, and enjoy the views with a cup of tea or coffee. You'll eat breakfast while cruising to Thien Canh Son Cave, a medium-sized, less-visited cave in Bai Tu Long Bay. Then check out of your room, leaving your luggage at reception while you eat lunch on board. When you return to the harbor at midday, disembark the boat for the transfer back to Hanoi, where your tour ends with hotel drop-off in the late afternoon.
Halong Bay Tour with Hanoi Transfer Option by Bus or Seaplane
Day 1: Hanoi – Halong Bay (L, D)12:00 Arrive at Bhaya Group Cruise Centre at Tuan Chau International Passenger Port.12:45 Embark your cruise onboard Bhaya Cruises. Enjoy welcome drinks while our Cruise Manager does the itinerary and safety briefing.13:00 Let the vacation begin with a fusion buffet lunch while the boat cruises towards the southwest of Halong Bay.15:00 Discover the mysterious Tien Ong Cave which is not only a beauty spot but also an archaeological site. Covering an area of 1,000 m2 with stunning stalactites and stalagmites, the cave is one of the finest caves in Halong Bay.17:00 Bar opens for the Happy Hour "Buy one get one free". Take the chance to get more delicious drinks and fun.17:30 Join exciting “Master-Chef Competition” and fruit carving demonstration, learn and try your hands with authentic Vietnamese food. The winner or the Master-Chef of Bhaya Cruise would be awarded with surprising gifts. It’s also time to admire the sunset over enchanting Halong Bay while the boat anchors for overnight stay.19:00 Enjoy set-menu dinner on board while your Cruise Manager introduces the following day program.21:00 Retire to your cabin or join our staffs for squid fishing. Overnight on board.Overnight: Your on-board cabinDay 2: Halong Bay – Hanoi (B, L)06:15 Start off your day with a Tai Chi lesson on the sundeck with complimentary tea and coffee being served. Rejuvenate your body and mind with the slow movement of Tai Chi and enjoy the dawn on the bay.07:00 Light breakfast is served onboard. The boat weighs anchor to sail to Cua Van floating village.07:45 Take your time to visit the village which is voted as one of the 11 insanely beautiful small towns around the world by huffingtonpost.com. You can choose either kayak or traditional rowing boat to go around discovering local life on the waters.09:00 Return to your boat and relax.09:30 Brunch is being served in the restaurant while the boat cruises through Lom Bo Islet, Soi Sim Island, Hoa Cuong Islet and Ba Hang Village.10:45 Disembark at Tuan Chau International Passenger Port.
Halong Bay from Hanoi Private Deluxe Cruise with Seafood Lunch
Your full-day tour to Halong Bay begins with the drive from Hanoi which takes approximately 3-hours by road. Once at Halong Bay, board your private junk boat for a cruise of this stunning area, stopping along the way to visit one of the limestone caves in the bay. Whilst on board indulge in a delicious seafood lunch. Listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site, Halong Bay is one of Vietnam's most spectacular natural wonders. The tiny limestone islands are dotted with many beaches and grottoes created by the wind and the waves that provide an excellent backdrop for lazing about from the deck of the luxury junk vessel.