Halong Bay from Hanoi with Cruise, Kayaking, and Lunch

Introduction: Ha Long Bay is far from Ha Noi 165km in the northeast.It is one of the natural world heritages which 2 times recognized by UNESCO about lanscape & geological values - Situated in the North-East region of Vietnam, total of area 1,553 km2 with 1,969 islands of various shapes & sizes like Cock-fighting, Incense Burner,...and wonderful caves and grottoes, such as Heavenly Residence Grotto, Driftwood Grotto, Surprise Grotto,.. In the year of 2007, Halong bay is continuously in the voting list of the world’s wonder. 08h10 – 8h35: Pick up at your hotel then depart to visit Ha Long bay-the natural world heritage. On the way you have good chance to see the beautiful landscapes of Vietname’s countryside such as: red river, Luc River, buffalos, green rice, cane, canal fields….. 10h45: After long journey on bus, you have 15minutes for relaxing at Hai Duong city where you can see how handicated people make souvernirs and taste green bean cake (a tradditional cake in Hai Duong). 11h00: Get on bus then continue going to Ha Long bay. 12h15: Arrive Tuan Chau Habour, get on boat then have nice lunch on boat with nice Local sea foods while boat moving to overview the beauty of the bay. Then boat stop at fishing village where you can visit fishing farm and do some kayaking or bamboo boat rowing by local people to visit small cave or relaxing at sundeck. After that Continue journey for visiting the bay. Boat will stop at the wharf then you can go inside to visit Thien Cung cave which is one of the most beautiful cave in Ha Long bay. You will have 45 minutes to discover the wonderful charm of grottos and stalactites which make into lovely shapes such as: totoise, lion... Then get back on boat have Sunset Party and continue excursion to sightseeing fighting cock islet, stone seadog, duck islet… 16h30: Arrive Habour get on the bus to come back Ha Noi. 20h30 – 21h00: Arrive Ha Noi bus take you back to your hotel then the tour finish.