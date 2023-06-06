Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shutterstock / Hien Phung Thu
Despite enjoying a stunning position on the cusp of Halong Bay, where its high-rise hotel developments dot the shoreline, most travelers opt to skip Halong City, preferring to spend a night out in the bay itself. As such, increased competition for a dwindling clientele means the budget hotel rates here are some of the cheapest in Vietnam.
Halong City
Vietnamese and cruise-ship tourists flock to this cable car that spans the Cua Luc inlet, offering dramatic views over Halong Bay. The views are…
Halong City
This wide and sandy beach offers good sunset strolls and views of the cruise ships and lighthouse. It's accessible behind the massive Sunworld complex.
Get to the heart of Halong City with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Vietnam $28.99
Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos & Northern Thailand $27.99