QUANG NINH, VIET NAM - FEB 12, 2019: Aerial view of Sun World Halong park, with Sun Wheels and underwater games. Halong City, Vietnam. Near Halong Bay, UNESCO World Heritage Site. ; Shutterstock ID 1449609443; your: Erin Lenczycki; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: Destination Update

Shutterstock / Hien Phung Thu

Overview

Despite enjoying a stunning position on the cusp of Halong Bay, where its high-rise hotel developments dot the shoreline, most travelers opt to skip Halong City, preferring to spend a night out in the bay itself. As such, increased competition for a dwindling clientele means the budget hotel rates here are some of the cheapest in Vietnam. 

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Sunworld

    Sunworld

    Halong City

    Vietnamese and cruise-ship tourists flock to this cable car that spans the Cua Luc inlet, offering dramatic views over Halong Bay. The views are…

  • Beach No 1

    Beach No 1

    Halong City

    This wide and sandy beach offers good sunset strolls and views of the cruise ships and lighthouse. It's accessible behind the massive Sunworld complex.

