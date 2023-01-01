Vietnamese and cruise-ship tourists flock to this cable car that spans the Cua Luc inlet, offering dramatic views over Halong Bay. The views are particularly impressive at dusk, though the cabins can get uncomfortably cramped at peak times. Your ticket includes a ride on the Sun Ferris Wheel on the far Ba Deo Hill and there are lots of other less-interesting attractions.

Families might be interested in the rollercoasters of Dragon Park and the seasonal Typhoon Water Park on the Bay Chay side, but check which rides are open before buying a ticket. Admission prices for these sights fluctuate seasonally.