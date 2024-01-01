Beach No 1

Halong City

This wide and sandy beach offers good sunset strolls and views of the cruise ships and lighthouse. It's accessible behind the massive Sunworld complex.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Unoccupied beach at the Lan Ha Bay in Vietnam

    Lan Ha Bay

    13.5 MILES

    Lying to the south of Halong Bay off the north-eastern coast of Vietnam, the 300-or-so karst islands and limestone outcrops of Lan Ha are just as…

  • Cannon Fort, Cat Ba Island.

    Cannon Fort

    15.9 MILES

    For one of the best views in Vietnam, head to Cannon Fort, where there are astounding panoramas of Cat Ba Island's jungle-clad hills, the harbour and the…

  • Cruise ship at anchor in Bai Tu Long Bay, Vietnam.

    Bai Tu Long National Park

    27.35 MILES

    The spectacular islands of Bai Tu Long Bay, immediately northeast of Halong Bay, form Bai Tu Long National Park and are every bit as beautiful as their…

  • Du Hang Pagoda

    Du Hang Pagoda

    25.37 MILES

    Du Hang Pagoda was founded three centuries ago. It’s been rebuilt several times, but remains a fine example of traditional Vietnamese architecture and…

  • Cat Ba National Park.

    Cat Ba National Park

    11.73 MILES

    Cat Ba's beautiful national park is home to 32 species of mammal, including most of the world's 65 remaining golden-headed langurs, the world's most…

  • The hospital cave of Cat Ba Island in Vietnam

    Hospital Cave

    12.83 MILES

    Hospital Cave served both as a secret bomb-proof hospital during the American War and as a safe house for Viet Cong (VC) leaders. Built between 1963 and…

  • Hang Trong Cave also known as Drum Cave – The most beautiful cave in Ha Long Bay.

    Hang Trong

    8.97 MILES

    Hang Trong has wide-arched entrances on either side and a ceiling clustered with stalactites. It's so named because when the wind blows through its…

  • Cat Co Cove

    Cat Co Cove

    16.27 MILES

    A 10-minute walk southeast from Cat Ba Town, the three Cat Co Cove beaches boast the nearest sand to town, though all are being developed with hotel…

Nearby Halong City attractions

1. Sunworld

0.13 MILES

Vietnamese and cruise-ship tourists flock to this cable car that spans the Cua Luc inlet, offering dramatic views over Halong Bay. The views are…

2. Hang Thien Cung

3.58 MILES

Part of the same cave system as nearby Hang Dau Go, Hang Thien Cung has ‘cauliflower’ limestone growths as well as stalactites and stalagmites.

3. Hang Dau Go

3.61 MILES

This huge cave consists of three chambers reached via 90 steps. Inside, ceilings soar up to 25m high, while some rather disco-festive lighting illuminates…

4. Hang Sung Sot

7.97 MILES

The popular Hang Sung Sot has three vast chambers – in the second there’s a pink-lit rock phallus unsurprisingly regarded as a fertility symbol. Even less…

7. Trung Trang Cave

11.91 MILES

Within Cat Ba National Park but accessed from a separate roadside entrance 2km north of Hospital Cave, the multi-chambered Trung Trang Cave is fun to…

