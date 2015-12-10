Hue City Sightseeing Tour with Perfume River Cruise

This full-day Hue city tour will take in the best of Hue, from the art and architecture to the celebrated food and culture. Packed with temples, tombs, palaces, and pagodas, Hue is the gateway to the treasures of Vietnam's royal past and a must-stop on any itinerary. Start your Hue city tour with a visit to the colorful Dong Ba market, which will energize your senses with its sights, sounds, and smells. This is the ideal place to soak up everyday Vietnamese life, and your local guide will show you to some of the traditional foods, and introduce you to the local vendors. Afterward, you will head out into the streets and wander over to the Citadel. It’s within these 6.5 mile (two meter) thick and 6 mile (10 kilometer) long walls that you’ll find several of the city’s best sites, from the many ornate pagodas to the Forbidden Purple City. Explore the best of it all before stopping for a vegetarian lunch in a local pagoda. Enjoy a traditional meal and have the chance to chat with the monks to learn more about Buddhism and gain an insight into their daily lives. After lunch, your Hue tour continues with a short bus ride through the stunning surrounds, passing rice paddies and small towns, before arriving at a village that specializes in making incense. Learn all about this ancient art before continuing on to one of the impressive emperor’s tombs. You’ll then pay a visit to Thien Mu Pagoda, a sprawling temple complex that is perched on a hill overlooking the Perfume River. After admiring its seven tiers, you’ll head to Tiger Arena, where duels between elephants and tigers were arranged for the entertainment of the Emperor right up until 1904. After a day taking in the many sights, end it with a relaxing afternoon cruise along the Perfume River. Take in the magic of this meandering river before ending your Hue tour back in the center of the city.