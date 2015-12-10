Welcome to Hue
Hue owes its charm partly to its location on the Perfume River – picturesque on a clear day, atmospheric even in less flattering weather. Today the city blends new and old as sleek modern hotels tower over crumbling century-old Citadel walls.
A few touts are a minor hassle, but Hue remains a tranquil, conservative city with just the right concentration of nightlife.
This full-day Hue city tour will take in the best of Hue, from the art and architecture to the celebrated food and culture. Packed with temples, tombs, palaces, and pagodas, Hue is the gateway to the treasures of Vietnam's royal past and a must-stop on any itinerary. Start your Hue city tour with a visit to the colorful Dong Ba market, which will energize your senses with its sights, sounds, and smells. This is the ideal place to soak up everyday Vietnamese life, and your local guide will show you to some of the traditional foods, and introduce you to the local vendors. Afterward, you will head out into the streets and wander over to the Citadel. It’s within these 6.5 mile (two meter) thick and 6 mile (10 kilometer) long walls that you’ll find several of the city’s best sites, from the many ornate pagodas to the Forbidden Purple City. Explore the best of it all before stopping for a vegetarian lunch in a local pagoda. Enjoy a traditional meal and have the chance to chat with the monks to learn more about Buddhism and gain an insight into their daily lives. After lunch, your Hue tour continues with a short bus ride through the stunning surrounds, passing rice paddies and small towns, before arriving at a village that specializes in making incense. Learn all about this ancient art before continuing on to one of the impressive emperor’s tombs. You’ll then pay a visit to Thien Mu Pagoda, a sprawling temple complex that is perched on a hill overlooking the Perfume River. After admiring its seven tiers, you’ll head to Tiger Arena, where duels between elephants and tigers were arranged for the entertainment of the Emperor right up until 1904. After a day taking in the many sights, end it with a relaxing afternoon cruise along the Perfume River. Take in the magic of this meandering river before ending your Hue tour back in the center of the city.
Morning:Dong Ba Market to see the daily life of local people.Dragon boat trip to Thien Mu pagoda - The oldest pagoda in Hue city.Imperial Citadel – The home of Vietnam's last royal dynasty - the Nguyen Dynasty.Hue Royal Antiques Museum - A collection of ornaments from the Nguyen dynasty.Afternoon:Lunch at local restaurant.Khai Dinh King’s Tomb - a blend of Western and Eastern architecture.Minh Mang King’s Tomb, one is impressed by the majesty and symmetry of the architectural constructions.Conical hat village4–4:30pm: Back to your hotel.
We suggest start at 10:00am at your hotel in Hoi An for your trip and don't forget to bring swimming clothes and towels for swimming at Elephant Springs if you are interested in it. Surcharge is 10usd per car - pay to our driver. This option is available in Summer Time, from April to September. Our first stop, after 30-minutes driving by private car, is at Marble Mountains. You will then see great views from Marble Mountains where we hike up to Linh Ung Pagoda to learn about Vietnam Buddhism and enjoy the view of Danang city and Danang Beach. Have a look at the handicraft stone village before transfer to Cham Museum. Learning about Champa Kingdon culture, we then take a short stop for photos at Danang Beach. We transfer to Hai Van Pass (Cloudy Pass) to take more photos. You may order a traditional Vietnamese coffee or fresh coconut with your cost from the local shop, then we continue driving to Elephant Springs for your relaxation with surcharge 10usd per car - pay cash to your driver. Stop at Lang Co beach for lunch or you could have lunch at the floating restaurant at Lap An Lagoon. Your last stop is at Cau Hai lagoon for more photos before transferring to your hotel in Hue city. The trip includes a private car with basic English speaking driver. Entrances to any sites and lunch are not included. Please also note that our drivers can not speak English as well as an English speaking tour guide. Perfect English tour guide is available with surcharge 35usd pay cash to our driver if you require.
Head to Hue, along the North coast of Da Nang to the top of Hai Van Pass where bunkers remaining from the war can be explored. Upon arrival in Hue, we will visit the Citadel, Hue’s prime attraction, which contains the Imperial City, the Forbidden Purple City and the Emperor’s Private Residence. Hue citadel was built from 1804 to 1833 under the Nguyen’s dynasty (the last feudalist kingdom in Vietnam). The grounds of the Imperial City are protected by fortified ramparts 2 kilometers and ringed by a moat. Inside the citadel, there are a lot of different construction works such as: Imperial City gates, Purple Forbidden City, Temples and places of worshipping, pavilions, gardens, etc. Following the morning activities, we will have a short break for lunch and afterward, we will take a boat trip on the Perfume River with a stopover at Thien Mu pagoda. Considered by many as the unofficial symbol of Hue, Thien Mu is an active Buddhist monastery with origins dating back to 1601. One of its most poignant displays is a car belonging to a former monk, who in 1963, drove to Saigon and set himself alight to protest against the South Vietnamese regime and its cruel treatment of Buddhist monks and followers. From here, we will go to visit the serene Khai Dinh Royal Tomb, designed to blend in with its natural surroundings and built on principles of feng-shui.
Day 1Your tour begins with pickup from your Da Nang hotel or airport and an around 45-minute drive to Hoi An. On the way, stop to explore the Marble Mountains, stroll along China Beach, and visit the Cham Museum in Danang city.On arrival, spend time discovering Hoi An's UNESCO-listed Old Town, with its wooden houses, historic chapels, and many traditional silk shops. Overnight in Hoi An on your own arrangementDay 2 Drive to My Son, the Imperial City of the Champa empire, where the star attraction is the UNESCO-listed My Son Sanctuary, a large complex of religious ruins comprising more than 70 architectural remains. On the way back to Hoi An, stop to visit the Sa Huynh Champa Museum in Tra Kieu. After lunch at a local restaurant, enjoy a walking tour of Hoi An, visiting landmarks such as the Chinese Assembly Halls, the Japanese Covered Bridge, and Tan Ky House. Following the tour, there is free time to browse the shops independently or head down to the beach. Overnight in Hoi An on your own arrangement Day 3Head north to Hue, driving over the dramatic Hai Van pass and stopping to take in the stunning views over Lang Co beach and Danang city. Stop at Lang Co beach and enjoy lunch at a local restaurant, before continuing in Hue.On arrival in Hue, the first stop is the Imperial Citadel, a UNESCO World Heritage Site located on the North bank of Perfume River. It is a huge complex covering an area of 520ha and comprising three circles of ramparts: the Hue Capital Citadel, Royal Citadel and Forbidden Citadel. It was said to be protected by the two sand islets: Hen islet and Da Vien islet on the Perfume River, as "dragon on the left, tiger on the right". After lunch at a local restaurant, cross the famous Truong Tien Bridge and spend the afternoon browsing the stalls at the atmospheric Dong Ba Market.Overnight in Hue on your own arrangementDay 4 Set sail on a romantic boat cruise along the scenic Perfume River, hopping off to visit the beautiful Thien Mu pagoda and Ming Mang Emperor's Royal Tomb.Your tour ends with a transfer to Phu Bai airport.
Head to Hue, along the North coast of Da Nang to the top of Hai Van Pass where bunkers remaining from the war can be explored. Upon arrival in Hue, we will visit the Citadel, Hue’s prime attraction, which contains the Imperial City, the Forbidden Purple City and the Emperor's Private Residence. Hue citadel was built from 1804 to 1833 under the Nguyen’s Dynasty (the last feudalist kingdom in Vietnam). The grounds of the Imperial City are protected by fortified ramparts 2 kilometers and ringed by a moat. Inside the citadel, there are many different construction works such as: Imperial City Gates, Purple Forbidden City, Temples and places of worshipping, pavilions, gardens, etc.Following the morning activities, we will have a short break for lunch. In the afternoon, we will take a boat trip on the Perfume River with a stopover at Thien Mu Pagoda, considered by many as the unofficial symbol of Hue. It is an active Buddhist monastery with its origins dating back to 1601. One of its most poignant displays is a car belonging to a former monk, who in 1963, drove to Sai Gon and set himself alight to protest against the South Vietnamese regime and its cruel treatment of Buddhist monks and followersFrom here, we will go to visit the serene Khai Dinh Royal Tomb, designed to blend in with its natural surroundings and built on principles of feng-shui.