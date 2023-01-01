Ho Thuy Tien Abandoned Water Park

Closed for mysterious reasons in 2006, this long-abandoned water park outside Hue centres on a dramatic dragon head poking from the waters of Thuy Tien Lake (Ho Thuy Tien). Cross the bridges to the dragon's head, where you can climb up the internal stairs through a scene of graffiti-strewn dereliction and broken glass to great views from the dragon's mouth. Note this place is falling apart and potentially dangerous (an unofficial ticketing system exists whereby you pay the guard at the gate) – take appropriate care.

From the gate, walk down between the trees and turn left at the fork to go downhill to the lake. Soft drink and sugar-cane-juice sellers muster within the surrounding trees, vocally selling their wares. At the time of writing, the waterpark was (unofficially) open and accessible, but it's possible it may be closed in future, so check with your hotel before going. The only way to get out here is by hiring a driver, best done as a day or half-day tour.