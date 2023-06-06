Hue

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
3 JUNE 2011 - Cycle rickshaws (cyclo's) ride past the Ngo Mon Gate of the palace inside the Hue citadel, on 3 June 2011, in Hue. 166696646 architecture, citadel, gate, hue, imperial, landmark, mon, ngo, palace, vietnam

©Peter Stuckings/Shutterstock

Overview

Pronounced ‘hway’, this deeply evocative capital of the Nguyen emperors still resonates with the glories of imperial Vietnam, even though many of its finest buildings were destroyed during the American War.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • hue, vietnam. 12th june, 2023: views of thien mu pagoda in hue city, vietnam 1628651545 dong khan tomb, historical, citadel, huong

    Thien Mu Pagoda

    Hue

    Built on a small hill overlooking the Song Huong (Perfume River), 4km southwest of the Citadel, this seven-storey pagoda is an icon of Vietnam and as…

  • Hue, Vietnam - March 16, 2021: Hue, Vietnam - March 16, 2021: Facade View Of Tomb Of Emperor Khai Dinh. Tomb Of Emperor Khai Dinh Is A Part Of The Complex Of Hue Monuments. 1444450041 king

    Tomb of Khai Dinh

    Hue

    This hillside monument is a synthesis of Vietnamese and European elements. Most of the tomb’s grandiose exterior is covered in darkened, weathered…

  • To Mieu Temple complex, Hue, Vietnam.

    To Mieu Temple Complex

    Hue

    Taking up the southwest corner of the Imperial Enclosure, this highly impressive walled complex has been beautifully restored. The imposing three-tiered…

  • Ngo Mon Gate leading into Imperial Enclosure of Hue Citadel.

    Imperial Enclosure

    Hue

    The Imperial Enclosure or Imperial City is a citadel-within-a-citadel, housing the emperor’s residence, temples and palaces, and the main buildings of…

  • Raining on pond and lotus flower. Tu Duc Tomb, Hue. Pavilion of imperial tomb Nguyen dynasty - Vietnam; Shutterstock ID 28059859; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; Project no. or GL code: 56530; Network activity no. or Cost Centre: Online-Design; Product or Project: 65050/7529/Josh Vogel/LP.com Destination Galleries

    Tomb of Tu Duc

    Hue

    This tomb (completed in 1867) is the most popular, imposing and impressive of the royal mausoleums, designed by Emperor Tu Duc himself before his death…

  • Tomb of Minh Mang

    Tomb of Minh Mang

    Hue

    Planned during Minh Mang’s reign (1820–40) but built by his successor, Thieu Tri, this majestic tomb, on the west bank of the Perfume River, is renowned…

  • Ho Thuy Tien Abandoned Water Park

    Ho Thuy Tien Abandoned Water Park

    Hue

    Closed for mysterious reasons in 2006, this long-abandoned water park outside Hue centres on a dramatic dragon head poking from the waters of Thuy Tien…

  • Ngo Mon Gate

    Ngo Mon Gate

    Hue

    The principal entrance to the Imperial Enclosure is Ngo Mon Gate, which faces the Flag Tower. The central passageway with its yellow doors was reserved…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Hue

Close-up image of a fresh bowl of Pho Bo.

Art

Vietnam on a plate: a tour of Vietnam's best regional dishes

Dec 10, 2015 • 6 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Hue with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Hue