Maya Cruise 3 days 2nights cruise exploring Lan Ha Bay and Halong Bay from Hanoi

BIG PROMOTION: FREE PICK UP AT HANOI AIRPORT - KINDLY GIVE US YOUR FLIGHT ARRIVALDAY 1: HANOI – HAI PHONG – LAN HA BAY – HALONG BAY (L/D)09h00: You will be pick up from Hanoi Old Quarter to take the highway to Got Port, Haiphong where we arrive at around 11h30.12h00: Transfer by tender to the CRUISE. On the way to the main boat, you will have a chance to see Cai Trap canal. 12h15: We welcome our guests onboard the CRUISE and then check in, enjoy Welcome Drink, receive cruise briefing, safety instructions and check in. Start cruising and explore Lan Ha Bay & Ha Long Bay. 12h40: MAYA CRUISE proceeds to Da Chong islet, where you can see a lighthouse built by the French over 100 years ago. Have lunch while passing via the islets. These amazing limestone karst formations rise up out of the sea in an impressive manner. 15h00: We progress to Tra Bau area of Lan Ha Bay. You can try at kayaking or simply just enjoy a swim. This is a great experience, immersed in the crystal clear waters of the bay and enjoy free cocktail on Floating Bar. 17h30: Returning MAYA CRUISE, you may join a traditional cooking class. 19h30: Dinner is served. 21h30 - 22.00 Overnight on board.DAY 2: VIET HAI VILLAGE – LAN HA BAY (B/L/D)6h00: The day starts early onboard MAYA CRUISE with Tai Chi session on the sundeck. Light breakfast are served in the dining room. 8h30: Transfer to day boat for visit Viet Hai village. You will take the bicycle trip along the village path and go through rain forests and dark tunnel. Enjoy stunning scenery of rice fields on the way. Stop at the village to relax. Visit an ancient local house, made from straw, mud, bambo. Back to day boat for visiting Lan Ha Bay. Lunch served on day boat. 13h30: We progress to Ba Trai Dao beach area of Lan Ha Bay- a separate part of Halong Bay. You can try at kayaking or simply just enjoy a swim. This is a great experience, immersed in the crystal clear waters of the bay, in the Ba Trai Dao area. 16h00: Return to MAYA CRUISE. You will join a traditional cooking class. Our chef will instruct you in the making of some Vietnam dishes. Watch the magnificent sunset over the Gulf of Tonkin. 19h30: Dinner is served. Enjoy delicious local food prepared and served for you by our wonderful onboard catering staff. This is a delightful meal in an intimate romantic setting. 21h30: Enjoy the landscape of the bay at night up on the top deck. Relax whilst enjoying drinks from the bar. Overnight on board.DAY 3: LAN HA BAY – HANOI (B/L)06h00: Tai Chi session on the sundeck; after which we serve light breakfast, then explore Toi Sang cave. 9h30: Visitors then return MAYA CRUISE for check-out procedures. 10h00: Whilst cruising back you can enjoy a delightful brunch11h35: We return to the quay. 12h10: We bid farewell at Got port, this is the end of the program. 14h00: Back to your drop-off point in Hanoi.