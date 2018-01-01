Welcome to Haiphong
Apart from the cafe culture, there's actually not a lot to do, with much of the city dominated by industry; most travellers only use Haiphong as a transport hop between the bus from Hanoi and the ferry to Cat Ba Island. If you do decide to linger, you'll find a friendly town with minimal hassles that makes a relaxing change from Vietnam's main tourism centres.
Maya Cruise 2 days 1 night cruise exploring Lan Ha Bay and Halong Bay from Hanoi
FREE PICK UP AT AIRPORT = KINDLY GIVE US YOUR FLIGHT ARRIVALDAY 1: HANOI – HAI PHONG – LAN HA BAY – HALONG BAY (L/D)09h00: You will be pick up from Hanoi Old Quarter to take the highway to Got Port, Haiphong where we arrive at around 11h3012h00: Transfer by tender to the MAYA CRUISE. On the way to the main boat, you will have a chance to see Cai Trap canal.12h15: We welcome our guests onboard the MAYA CRUISE and then check in, enjoy Welcome Drink, receive cruise briefing, safety instructions and check in. Start cruising and explore Lan Ha Bay & Ha Long Bay.12h40: MAYA CRUISE proceeds to Da Chong islet, where you can see a lighthouse built by the French over 100 years ago. Have lunch while passing via the islets. These amazing limestone karst formations rise up out of the sea in an impressive manner.15h00: We progress to Tra Bau area of Lan Ha Bay- a separate part of Halong Bay. This is a quiet tourist paradise in Vietnam. You can try at kayaking or simply just enjoy a swim. This is a great experience, immersed in the crystal clear waters of the bay and enjoy free cocktail on Floating Bar.17h30: Returning MAYA CRUISE, you can watch the magnificent sunset over the Gulf of Tonkin. Onboard you may join a traditional cooking class. Our chef will instruct you in the making of some Vietnam dishes. In the early evening the boat has its Happy Hour deal19h30: Dinner is served. Enjoy delicious local food prepared and served for you by our wonderful onboard catering staff. This is a delightful meal in an intimate romantic setting21h30: Enjoy the landscape of the bay at night up on the top deck. Relax whilst enjoying drinks from the bar. Try your hand at night squid fishing, watching a movie in the restaurant. Overnight on board.DAY 2 : LAN HA BAY – HANOI (B/L)06h00: Tai Chi session on the sundeck; after which we serve light breakfast.Upon completing breakfast continue our journey and head out in canoes to explore the bay in the area where the Toi Sang cave is situated.9h30: Visit then return MAYA CRUISE for check-out procedures10h00: Whilst cruising back you can enjoy a delightful brunch11h35: We return to the quay side in the south of the bay, where our visitors disembark.12h10: We bid farewell at Got port, this is the end of the program.14h00: Back to your drop-off point in Hanoi. End of the trip
Maya Cruise 3 days 2nights cruise exploring Lan Ha Bay and Halong Bay from Hanoi
BIG PROMOTION: FREE PICK UP AT HANOI AIRPORT - KINDLY GIVE US YOUR FLIGHT ARRIVALDAY 1: HANOI – HAI PHONG – LAN HA BAY – HALONG BAY (L/D)09h00: You will be pick up from Hanoi Old Quarter to take the highway to Got Port, Haiphong where we arrive at around 11h30.12h00: Transfer by tender to the CRUISE. On the way to the main boat, you will have a chance to see Cai Trap canal. 12h15: We welcome our guests onboard the CRUISE and then check in, enjoy Welcome Drink, receive cruise briefing, safety instructions and check in. Start cruising and explore Lan Ha Bay & Ha Long Bay. 12h40: MAYA CRUISE proceeds to Da Chong islet, where you can see a lighthouse built by the French over 100 years ago. Have lunch while passing via the islets. These amazing limestone karst formations rise up out of the sea in an impressive manner. 15h00: We progress to Tra Bau area of Lan Ha Bay. You can try at kayaking or simply just enjoy a swim. This is a great experience, immersed in the crystal clear waters of the bay and enjoy free cocktail on Floating Bar. 17h30: Returning MAYA CRUISE, you may join a traditional cooking class. 19h30: Dinner is served. 21h30 - 22.00 Overnight on board.DAY 2: VIET HAI VILLAGE – LAN HA BAY (B/L/D)6h00: The day starts early onboard MAYA CRUISE with Tai Chi session on the sundeck. Light breakfast are served in the dining room. 8h30: Transfer to day boat for visit Viet Hai village. You will take the bicycle trip along the village path and go through rain forests and dark tunnel. Enjoy stunning scenery of rice fields on the way. Stop at the village to relax. Visit an ancient local house, made from straw, mud, bambo. Back to day boat for visiting Lan Ha Bay. Lunch served on day boat. 13h30: We progress to Ba Trai Dao beach area of Lan Ha Bay- a separate part of Halong Bay. You can try at kayaking or simply just enjoy a swim. This is a great experience, immersed in the crystal clear waters of the bay, in the Ba Trai Dao area. 16h00: Return to MAYA CRUISE. You will join a traditional cooking class. Our chef will instruct you in the making of some Vietnam dishes. Watch the magnificent sunset over the Gulf of Tonkin. 19h30: Dinner is served. Enjoy delicious local food prepared and served for you by our wonderful onboard catering staff. This is a delightful meal in an intimate romantic setting. 21h30: Enjoy the landscape of the bay at night up on the top deck. Relax whilst enjoying drinks from the bar. Overnight on board.DAY 3: LAN HA BAY – HANOI (B/L)06h00: Tai Chi session on the sundeck; after which we serve light breakfast, then explore Toi Sang cave. 9h30: Visitors then return MAYA CRUISE for check-out procedures. 10h00: Whilst cruising back you can enjoy a delightful brunch11h35: We return to the quay. 12h10: We bid farewell at Got port, this is the end of the program. 14h00: Back to your drop-off point in Hanoi.
TASTE OF VIETNAM - 7 DAYS
DAYS 1-3: SAIGON & MEKONG DELTA On arrival in Saigon, transfer to your hotel. Get to know your tour leader and travelling companions during an evening tour briefing and welcome drinks. Learn about Vietnam's compelling military history at the Cu Chi tunnels before discovering Saigon as you stroll along Dong Khoi Street, the former Rue Catinat, and see famous sites such as the Notre Dame Cathedral and War Remnants Museum. Gain a unique insight into Vietnam's rural life with a day among the rivers, canals and orchards of the Mekong Delta. DAYS 4-7: HALONG BAY & HANOI Take an early morning flight to Haiphong. Relax on the scenic drive to magical Ha Long Bay for an overnight cruise on a comfortable, private boat. Feast yourself with the freshest seafood while cruising among the thousands of limestone islands. Continue on to Hanoi, and join a walking tour into the heart of the Old Quarter. Try some of Vietnam's uniquefresh beer "Bia Hoi" at one of Hanoi's local Bia Hoi establishments. A city tour includes Ho Chi Minh Quarter, the ancient Temple of Literature and 'Hanoi Hilton' prison. Enjoy a farewell dinner on your last night in the city. On your last day, enjoy free time until your departure transfer.
HIGHTLIGHTS OF VIETNAM - GOLD ACCOMMODATION - 10 DAYS
DAYS 1-3: SAIGON & MEKONG DELTA On arrival in Saigon, transfer to your hotel. Bond with your small group of fellow travellers and tour leader at a tour briefing and welcome drinks. Gain insight into the resilience of the Vietnamese people as you investigate the amazing Cu Chi tunnels before wandering along the city’s historic Dong Khoi Street, the former Rue Catinat, and stop to explore the War Remnants Museum. Wind your way through the canals of the Mekong Delta sampling fruit from local orchards. DAYS 4-6: HUE & HOI AN Fly north to Hue, the former imperial capital and a window into Vietnam’s complex past. Delve into the ancient Citadel, an elaborate emperor’s tomb and the tranquil Thien Mu Pagoda. At the Spiral Foundation, meet the deaf and mute workers as they guide you to make your own souvenir. Witness the lovely countryside and spectacular coastal scenery on your way to Hoi An. A living monument to Vietnam’s rich history, this charming town boasts traditional houses and temples and the iconic Japanese Bridge. Enjoy some free time in Hoi An for shopping and further exploration. DAYS 7-10: HALONG BAY & HANOI Fly from Danang to Haiphong. Relax as you watch farmers working their land on the drive to enchanting Halong Bay for an overnight cruise. Enjoy the freshest seafood while you cruise amongst the thousands of limestone islands. Continue on to Hanoi, and enjoy a delightful water puppet performance. Visit the ancient Temple of Literature and ‘Hanoi Hilton’ prison before a farewell dinner with your fellow travellers. On your last day, enjoy free time until your departure transfer.