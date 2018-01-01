Welcome to Nha Trang
A sweeping crescent beach of white sand defines the shoreline, backed by an impressive promenade dotted with parks and sculpture gardens. Inland there's a cosmopolitan array of boutiques and dining options.
As restaurants wind down, nightlife cranks up – central Nha Trang is a party town at heart. Until relatively recently a lot of the bar action was geared at the backpacker market, but today it's mainly aimed at the burgeoning numbers of Russian and Asian tourists.
There are more sedate activities on offer, too. Try an old-school spa treatment with a visit to a mudbath, book a river cruise or explore the ancient Cham towers north of the centre.
Ho Chi Minh City Street Food Tour with Dinner
We all know Vietnam is an absolute legend when it comes to street food, and if you want to make the most of your time (and stomach space), you’ll want to head out with an in-the-know local to pick out the best of the best of Saigon’s street food. Put your eating pants on and follow us! Our Saigon food tour kicks off with some authentic local appetizers such as chao muc (a dry squid porridge) and xa xui (Cantonese barbecued pork). Learn how Chinese food has been integrated into Vietnamese cuisine as you inhale the spicy flavours of the street stalls and watch local life unfold before your eyes in the heart of Saigon. Our immersion into local life continues as we make our way to the corner of Nguyen Cong Tru and Calmette for a unique street food called banh bo banh tieu, which recalls memories of many Saigoneses’ childhoods. This spot is also a good place to learn about Calmette and Yersin, the two disciples of Pasteur who greatly contributed to the health health system in Vietnam. The Pasteur Institute in Saigon is the first one outside of France, and was set up by Calmette, and the one in Nha Trang was started by Yersin – who was also the founder of the University of Medicine of Hanoi and discovered the bacteria that causes Black Death. This is why these three names are among the last remaining French names in HCMC. On the way to our next food stop, we will pass by Chua Ba Thien Hau, which means the Goddess of the Sea. This former Chinese community house honours Chinese immigration to Saigon through the different periods of Cantonese, Teochew and Hakka. It wouldn’t be a true local experience without enjoying coffee the way Saigonese coffee aficionados do on a daily basis. We’ll head to a popular local hem of Saigon to enjoy a cup. We’ll show you the local style of taking your coffee and you’ll feel right at home! Next up on our Saigon food adventure is another one of the city’s iconic street food dishes: ha cao (Chinese-style dim-sum), bo bia (Saigonese spring roll) and bo cuon mo chai (barbecued beef meatballs). These dishes are some of the most popular and preferred dishes by southerners, and you can find them everywhere, from street stalls to fancy restaurants. What makes them so beloved is that the ingredients are so strikingly simple, yet the tastes and flavours are truly unforgettable (we promise). We’ll then head to Bui Vien to pick up a Vietnamese fried banana for dessert, a new version of the traditional version that is crazy popular with locals. We’ll cap off our Saigon street food tour with, what else, street beer! At this street beer stall we’ll outfit you with a cold Saigon beer and the chance to mingle with locals – not a bad way to end the evening, is it?!We’ve reached the end, but your local guide is happy to provide tips for exploring the area further, or assist you in getting a taxi back to your accommodation.
2-Hour Pedicab Tour of Nha Trang
09am: You will be picked up from Hotel.From your pedicab you will travel to main streets of the city and view and photograph the charming fishing village of Xom Bong, and enjoy views of the historic Nha Trang train station, see the daily activities of local sellers & the Pasteur Institutes and the beautiful beach in Nha Trang city.Passing a Stone Church, officially known as the Kito King Cathedral stands at a height of 12m in the city center. The church is popular with young couples choosing a wedding site and is favored among photographers due to its beautiful inside space.11am: You’ll board your pedicab for a drive to the bustling Cho Dam Market, the largest open-air market, one of only two in the city. Located next to a large pond, the two-story market can accommodate up to 6,000 shoppers. From the day’s fresh catch to the latest in fashion, everything can be found at Cho Dam Market. Feel free time to shop, browse and explore before your return drive back to the Hotel.
Private Half-Day Nha Trang Shore Excursion
After meeting your guide you drive from Cau Da port, drive to Embroidery XQ workshop. Then, visit the Long Son Pagoda. Inaugurated in 1889, the pagoda takes it name from Long Son Tu, meaning, "the Pagoda on the Dragon's Hill". The entrance and curved roofs are embellished with impressive decorations featuring mosaic dragons made from glass and ceramic tiles. Don't forget to pass by Cathedral or Stone Church built under the French colony.Next is a delicious lunch at the local restaurant (drinks not included).Continue on to the Po Nagar Cham Towers, also known as Thap Ba (or the Lady of the City), a remnant of the ancient Cham civilization was built in the 8th century. The temple is located on Mount Cu Lao which offers panoramic views of the surrounding area. This unique structure is a symbol of Hindu Champa culture. The tower was named in honor of a princess who introduced her people to weaving and wet rice cultivation. Today the tower remains a place of worship for many.If time is available you visit the National Oceanographic Museum of Vietnam. It is an interesting aquarium in which you can gain the exact image of Nha Trang marine environment. Opened to the public on September 14th, 1922, today it is still a popular destination for both domestic and foreign tourists.End your visit with a stopover at Dam Market, the city's main market, built in 1969 on a swampy area of 7 hectares and completed in 1974. You will stroll amongst thousands of locals who are purchasing their daily food, clothes and more. You will see fruit, vegetables and seafood, plus local Nha Trang specialties such as dried seahorses and lizards.Then, return to Cau Da port to continue on with your cruise.
Nha Trang Sunset Cocktails & Dinner Cruise with Hotel Pickup
Your driver will collect you from your Nha Trang area hotel around 4:30-5pm and transfer you to the harbor to board your traditionally-styled Vietnamese junk. You'll be greeted with a welcome drink and an introduction to Nha Trang Bay, the food, the culture, the boat, and on-board safety. As the sun begins to descend below the horizon, you'll set sail. Sip cocktails, wine, beer, or soft drinks on deck with the sea breeze in your hair as live musicians play guitar or violin against a backdrop of stars, moon, and sparkling city lights. Then feast on a 5-course dinner, either lobster or beef. Please confirm your choice when booking. After dinner, enjoy drinks in the lounge or on the sun-deck, as your ship returns to Nha Trang port. You'll dock around 8-8:30pm, when your driver will transfer you to your hotel.
Best of Nha Trang Shore Excursion from Cau Da Port
This shore excursion takes you to visit a selection of the numerous attractions in Nha Trang City.Our guide will pick you up at Cau Da Port then head to first visit Bao Dai villa before moving to visit Long Son Pagoda. At Bao Dai villa, you'll be fascinated by the tranquil and luxurious scene and listen to many interesting histories about Bao Dai King - the final emperor of Nguyen dynasty while at Long Son Pagoda, you'll immerse in a picturesque attraction with the white Buddha at the top of the hill. After lunch at a restaurant, we continue our trip to Ponaga tower and temple to learn more about the very unique and exciting Champa's culture and architecture. You'll then be transfered to Chong promontory rocks, behold romantic landscape and take some nice photos. This trip also brings you to the XQ hand embroidery factory - an exquisite art of Vietnam. Here you can see the work of the skillful artisans and buy some embroidery pictures as souvenirs and finish the Nha Trang day trip at your port at around 16:00, sooner or later up to ship departure time.
Hon Ba Mountain, Waterfall, and Forest Tour from Nha Trang
Pickup at your hotel or any place in Nha Trang at 8h30 am: After that, we continue our trip on stunning countryside roads with rice paddies and lush green coconut plantations. Continue our trip, we visit craft families making mats, rice noodles, sesame rice cakes. We also take a walk around to explore a countryside market, Thanh market, 30km north of Nha Trang city, where you can see real rural life so that you learn more about life of friendly local people. Tour guide we will buy food to prepare for lunch at the waterfall. Continue the journey, tour guides will take you to drive through curve roads, with "elbow" bends , will satisfy enthusiasts of the adventure. At each break spot, visitors can delight in admiring colorful alive pictures of the countryside. When you arrive to waterfall, you will be amazed by its wild beauty, located right in the middle of the wild mountain. Also, you have chance to bath and relax in the cool waterfall, and feel the beauty of pristine jungle. Then tour guides will cook for you the most delicious food you've never eaten, such as grilled chicken, spring rolls, sticky rice cooked in bamboo (cold beer is always available to you) at the waterfall. After that, tour guides will take you up to the top of Hon Ba Mountain (over 1000m altitude). Here, a wild spectacular mountainous scenery appears in front of your eyes. Take photograph and enjoy moments of relaxation,then, tour guides will drive you back to your hotel in Nha Trang. Our amazing journey ends.