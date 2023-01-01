Forming a magnificent sweeping arc, Nha Trang's 6km-long golden-sand beach is the city's trump card. Sections are roped off and designated for safe swimming (where you won't be bothered by jet skis or boats). The turquoise water is very inviting, and the promenade a delight to stroll.

Two popular lounging spots are the Sailing Club and Louisiane Brewhouse. The former is also the spot for beach parties, with dancing on the sand when the sun goes down most nights of the week (especially Saturdays). If you head south of here, the beach gets quieter and it’s possible to find a quiet stretch of sand. The best beach lounging weather is generally before 1pm, as the afternoon sea breezes can whip up the sand.

During heavy rains, run-off from the rivers at each end of the beach flows into the bay, gradually turning it a murky brown. Most of the year, however, the sea is just like it appears in the brochures.

Hotels near Nha Trang Beach

Nha Trang has a very wide selection of hotel rooms, from dorms to luxury suites. Most are within a block or two of the beach. During high season (July and August) prices increase and it can be tough to find a place to stay.

Luxury hotels and international chains line Ð Tran Phu, the waterfront boulevard. However, the area's most exclusive resort hotels are out of town, in Ninh Van Bay to the north. Hotels along the waterfront include the Sheraton and Novotel, as well as characterful spots like Sunny Sea, which offer more of a local flavour.

There's a cluster of cheapies on an alleyway at 64 Ð Tran Phu, very close to the beach; all offer similar air-conditioned rooms for US$15 or so. Hostel-style places tend to be located inland from the beach. Good options include Mojzo Inn Boutique and iHome.

As for hotels directly on Nha Trang beach, the Evason Ana Mandara Resort Spa is your best bet, as well as some homestays at the southern edge of the sand. All other options fall on the city side of the promenade.