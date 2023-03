Housed in a grand French-colonial building in southern Nha Trang, this dated museum has 60,000 or so jars of pickled marine specimens, stuffed birds and sea mammals, and displays of local boats and fishing artefacts. There are tanks with reef fish (and sharks) but the (rescued) seals and marine turtles are kept in pitifully small enclosures. Displays focus on environmental education, with good English descriptions.