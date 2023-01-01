Long Son Pagoda

Climb steep steps up to this striking pagoda, founded in the late 19th century. The entrance and roofs are decorated with mosaic dragons constructed of glass and ceramic tile, while the main sanctuary is a hall adorned with modern interpretations of traditional motifs. From the hilltop above, crowned with a large, white seated Buddha, there are excellent city views.

Beggars congregate within the complex, as do a number of scam artists. There’s a persistent scam here, where visitors are approached by children (and adults) with preprinted name badges claiming to 'work for the monks'. Others try to sell incense sticks at vastly overpriced rates. Ignore them all. If you do want to make a contribution towards the upkeep of the complex, leave it in the donation boxes.

The pagoda is located about 400m west of the train station. Modest dress should be worn, with shoulders and knees covered.