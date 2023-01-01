On a hilltop behind the Long Son Pagoda, this huge white Buddha is seated on a lotus blossom and visible from all over the city. Around the statue’s base are fire-ringed relief busts of Thich Quang Duc and six other Buddhist monks who died in self-immolations in 1963, in protest against the repression of Buddhists by the South Vietnamese Government. The platform around the 14m-high figure has great views of Nha Trang and nearby rural areas.

As you approach the pagoda from the street, the 152 stone steps up the hill to the Buddha begin to the right of the structure.