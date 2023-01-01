Hon Chong Promontory

The narrow granite promontory of Hon Chong offers fine views of the mountainous coastline north of Nha Trang and the nearby islands.

The beach here has a more local flavour than Nha Trang Beach, but the rubbish is unpleasant and it attracts some tour groups. Still, it's fun to watch local kids do Acapulco-style swan dives into the ocean.

There is a reconstructed Ruong house (a wooden residence handmade in the traditional style of the region) and a great cafe.

About 300m south of Hon Chong (towards Nha Trang) and a few dozen metres from the beach is tiny Hon Do (Red Island), which has a Buddhist temple on top. To the northeast is Hon Rua (Tortoise Island), which really does resemble a tortoise. The two islands of Hon Yen (Bird’s-Nest Island) are off in the distance to the east.

A taxi here from the city centre is around 45,000d.