The high-rise, high-energy beach resort of Nha Trang enjoys a stunning setting: it's ringed by a necklace of hills, with a turquoise bay dotted with tropical islands.
Forming a magnificent sweeping arc, Nha Trang's 6km-long golden-sand beach is the city's trump card. Sections are roped off and designated for safe…
Built between the 7th and 12th centuries, these impressive Cham towers are still actively used for worship by Cham, Chinese and Vietnamese Buddhists…
This small museum is dedicated to the scientist Dr Alexandre Yersin (1863–1943), who founded Nha Trang’s Pasteur Institute in 1895. The Swiss-born Yersin…
Climb steep steps up to this striking pagoda, founded in the late 19th century. The entrance and roofs are decorated with mosaic dragons constructed of…
The narrow granite promontory of Hon Chong offers fine views of the mountainous coastline north of Nha Trang and the nearby islands.
On a hilltop behind the Long Son Pagoda, this huge white Buddha is seated on a lotus blossom and visible from all over the city. Around the statue’s base…
Built between 1928 and 1933 in French Gothic style, complete with stained-glass windows, Nha Trang Cathedral stands on a small hill overlooking the train…
Housed in a grand French-colonial building in southern Nha Trang, this dated museum has 60,000 or so jars of pickled marine specimens, stuffed birds and…
