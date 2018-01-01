Small Group Tour from Hanoi to Hoa Lu - Tam Coc Ninh Binh 2 Days 1 Night

Ninh Binh 2 Days 1 Night Tour Tam Coc – Cycling – Mua Cave - Hoa Lu Ancient Capital Day 1: Hanoi – Tam Coc - Cycling 07.15– 07.45: Pick up from your hotel or private address in Hanoi Old Quarter and departure to Ninh Binh by comfortable transfer. 09.00: Have a short break for relaxing at a stop-over in Dong Van, Ha Nam province. 10.00: Visit Tam Coc by a small boat rowed by a local for about 1.5 hours. Known as “Halong Bay on land”, Tam Coc is the name of the limestone caves area stretching along Ngo Dong river. The boat trip is a nice journey along the river with the peaceful scenery of Limestone Mountains, rice paddy and the sight of some temples along the way. If traveling during harvest season, you may have chances to see the yellow rice carpet along the river banks. 12:00 Bungalow Check-in, luxury bungalow. You will have a chance to stay with local people with a comfortable accommodation. This place will bring a great experience to you. 12:30 You will enjoy a special lunch with Vietnamese local cuisine featuring the yin-yang balance of the Asian culture. After lunch, a break with a cup of Vietnam green tea or coffee will be served before you continue the journey of discovery Ninh Binh by cycling. 14.00: You will take a bike and start riding to explore the rice fields and limestone mountains for about 1 hour with a unique route. 15:00 Visit the Bich Dong Pagoda under the introduction of our local guide, you will get to know more about the Vietnamese history and Buddhist culture in Vietnam. 16:00 Back to the bungalow and free time 19:00 Dinner served with Vietnamese food by the local family host. Stay overnight at the bungalow. Day 2: Mua Cave – Hoa Lu Ancient Capital – Hanoi 07:30 Breakfast at the bunglalow restaurant. 08:30 Take a bike to Mua Cave, Mua Cave one of the most alluring places to view in Ninh Binh, Hiking up to the peak of Ngoa Long Mountain to take your amazing views of the Tam Coc, Ninh Binh area. 11:00 Back to the bungalow for check out. 12:00 Enjoy delicious lunch served at the local restaurant with Vietnamese cuisine. 14:00 Arrive at Hoa Lu, the ancient capital of Vietnam in the 10th century, visit the temple of King Dinh. Under the introduction of our local guide, you will get to know more about the Vietnamese history. Hoa Lu existed as the capital of Vietnam for 41 years (968 – 1009), of which 12 years was under the Dinh dynasty – King Dinh Tien Hoang when country named Dai Co Viet. 16:30 – 17:00 Arrive in Hanoi, drop you back to your hotel or private address in Hanoi Old Quarter. Trip ends.