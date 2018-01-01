Welcome to Ninh Binh
The region has significant natural allure, but insensitive development has placed giant cement factories right next to nature spots.
Top experiences in Ninh Binh
Ninh Binh activities
Bai Dinh and Trang An Day Trip with Lunch and Electric Car
8:00 - 8:30 AM: Pick up guests from hotels located in the Old Quarter. The drive to Ninh Binh will be approximately 2 hours. 10:30 AM: Arriving in Ninh Binh, firstly visit Bai Dinh Pagoda, which has hundreds of Buddhist statues including the biggest statue of Buddha made in bronze standing 10 meters tall. 12:30 PM: Time to take a break and have lunch at a local restaurant with Ninh Binh traditional dishes cooked from goat meat. 1:30 PM: Continue the trip by heading for Trang An. Upon on arrival, take the boat trip along Trang An River to enjoy its cave complex. The scenery of Trang An is a unique combination of deep turquoise river water, rising limestone mountains, water caves, and a clear blue sky which you will not find anywhere else. The sampan boat will be rowed by local people, lasting around 2 to 3 hours.After the boat trip, get on the bus and return to Hanoi city.6:00 – 6:30 PM: Drop you off at your hotel in the Old Quarter and the trip concludes.All entrance fees, activities, and lunch are arranged by the tour guide.Notice: This is a group tour, not private tour.
Ninh Binh and Hoa Lu Acient Citadel with Optional Biking
7:30am – 8:30am: Pick up by our tour guide and private transporation. Then depart for Ninh Binh province. Half way, you take a short break of 20 minutes for refreshments and shopping. You will have an opportunity to experience Vietnamese handicraft products such as lacquer wares, paintings, and embroideries. Arrive in Ninh Binh around 10:30am. Stop at Hoa Lu ancient citadel built in the 10th century. Then visit temples of two dynasties Dinh and Le with unique architecture in the old time. After that, you will be off to visit the excavation area beside Le Dai Hanh temple. Here you can witness the vestiges of Royal Palaces dating back to the10th Century. Then back to the bus and go to Tam Coc. Optional biking: Those who love to experience real images of Vietnam countryside can take a 40 minute cycling tour from Tam Coc to Bich Dong Pagoda around 5 km (2 ways) along country lanes with the beautiful scenery of lush paddy fields. Finish the cycling tour at Tam Coc dock in time for a buffet lunch at a local restaurant. 2:00pm: You will board the sampan boat (2 people share a boat) in Tam Coc dock to drift down the river among the villages, mountains and lush rice fields. Passing through 3 caves (Hang Ca – First Cave, Hang Hai – Second Cave, Hang Ba – Third Cave) to get strange feelings. You also have chance to visit film studio of King Kong Skull Island then Boat returns to the dock for driving back to Hanoi. Arrive in Hanoi at around 6:00 – 6:30pm.
Round-Trip Hanoi to Ninh Binh Private Vehicle Charter
Rent a car with English speaking driver from Hanoi to Ninh Binh is one the best way to getting around this area for 1 day, 2days, or 3days tour from Hanoi to Ninh binh(Tam Coc - Hoa Lu ancient).Private car van transport service is very difference by Taxi driver as our car rental with driver has a rich experience on the tour so far and you can ask the driver stop anytime, any places on the way from Hanoi to Ninh Binh. Book a car rental with us you will be saved 35% your budget with a smooth local transport now.
Hanoi - Cuc Phuong National Park 1 day with lunch
Morning Pick up at your hotel in Hanoi departure to Ninh Binh mountainous province. Visiting the Endangered Primate Rescue Center and Turtle conservation center where you can observe the rarest species of primate and turtles. visit to the Cave of Prehistoric Man, where human skeletons and stone tools dated to some 7.500 years old have been found. Having some Coffee drinks before walk along the path to inside the Park and see the 1000 year old tree.Having Lunch in the Local national Park Restaurant. This full day trip will help you discover the secret of naturally primitive rain forest, majestic botanical layers and Wild species of bird, primates, turtles will be highlights interest you
Hanoi - Ninh Binh One Way Private Transfer
Ninh Binh is a hot destination to visit, for some customers, it is considered as a must see place. Everyday, customers come to Ninh Binh where they can visit Hoa Lu temple, Tam Coc grottoes, national park, Bai Dinh pagoda, Phat Diem cathedral… Travel on land to Ninh Binh is the best choice. To Visit Ninh Binh fast and safe, you can book a private transfer service from Hanoi to Ninh Binh easily with us. Rent a car with driver from Hanoi to Ninh Binh is one the best way to getting around this area for 1 day, 2days, or 3days tour from Hanoi to Ninh binh(Tam Coc - Hoa Lu ancient). Private car transport service is very difference by Taxi driver as our car rental with driver has a rich experience in the tour so far and you can ask the driver stop anytime, any places on the way from Hanoi to Ninh Binh. Book a car rental with us you will be saved 35% your budget with a smooth local transport now. What's Included: - Transportation with private driver (English-speaking driver upon request) - All tolls and Fuel - Parking fees What's Not Included: - Gratuities (optional) - Entrance Fees to attractions - Meals
Small Group Tour from Hanoi to Hoa Lu - Tam Coc Ninh Binh 2 Days 1 Night
Ninh Binh 2 Days 1 Night Tour Tam Coc – Cycling – Mua Cave - Hoa Lu Ancient Capital Day 1: Hanoi – Tam Coc - Cycling 07.15– 07.45: Pick up from your hotel or private address in Hanoi Old Quarter and departure to Ninh Binh by comfortable transfer. 09.00: Have a short break for relaxing at a stop-over in Dong Van, Ha Nam province. 10.00: Visit Tam Coc by a small boat rowed by a local for about 1.5 hours. Known as “Halong Bay on land”, Tam Coc is the name of the limestone caves area stretching along Ngo Dong river. The boat trip is a nice journey along the river with the peaceful scenery of Limestone Mountains, rice paddy and the sight of some temples along the way. If traveling during harvest season, you may have chances to see the yellow rice carpet along the river banks. 12:00 Bungalow Check-in, luxury bungalow. You will have a chance to stay with local people with a comfortable accommodation. This place will bring a great experience to you. 12:30 You will enjoy a special lunch with Vietnamese local cuisine featuring the yin-yang balance of the Asian culture. After lunch, a break with a cup of Vietnam green tea or coffee will be served before you continue the journey of discovery Ninh Binh by cycling. 14.00: You will take a bike and start riding to explore the rice fields and limestone mountains for about 1 hour with a unique route. 15:00 Visit the Bich Dong Pagoda under the introduction of our local guide, you will get to know more about the Vietnamese history and Buddhist culture in Vietnam. 16:00 Back to the bungalow and free time 19:00 Dinner served with Vietnamese food by the local family host. Stay overnight at the bungalow. Day 2: Mua Cave – Hoa Lu Ancient Capital – Hanoi 07:30 Breakfast at the bunglalow restaurant. 08:30 Take a bike to Mua Cave, Mua Cave one of the most alluring places to view in Ninh Binh, Hiking up to the peak of Ngoa Long Mountain to take your amazing views of the Tam Coc, Ninh Binh area. 11:00 Back to the bungalow for check out. 12:00 Enjoy delicious lunch served at the local restaurant with Vietnamese cuisine. 14:00 Arrive at Hoa Lu, the ancient capital of Vietnam in the 10th century, visit the temple of King Dinh. Under the introduction of our local guide, you will get to know more about the Vietnamese history. Hoa Lu existed as the capital of Vietnam for 41 years (968 – 1009), of which 12 years was under the Dinh dynasty – King Dinh Tien Hoang when country named Dai Co Viet. 16:30 – 17:00 Arrive in Hanoi, drop you back to your hotel or private address in Hanoi Old Quarter. Trip ends.