Welcome to Mekong Delta
The bustling commerce of its towns contrasts sharply with the languid, almost-soporific pace of life in the countryside. Here buffalo wallow in rice paddies, coconut- and fruit-laden boats float slowly along the mud-brown waters, and two-wheeled exploration of the narrow lanes is amply rewarded with a true taste of rural hospitality (and delicious river fish).
Elsewhere, mangrove forests teem with a wealth of bird life and bristle with the remains of Viet Cong bunkers, ornate Khmer pagodas and Buddhist temples reaching for the sky, while off-coast islands offer white-sand beaches and tropical hideaways to some, and pirate havens to others.
VIP CU CHI TUNNELS AND MEKONG DELTA
The tour start at 7:30am and finish at 6pmPick up location: Hotels or private house in 2km frim Ben Thanh market or meeting point at 123 Ly Tu Trong st. dist 1.Morning: Driver Ho Chi Minh city - Cu Chi tunnels (1 hour). Visit the area in 2 hours include the forest, tunnrels system, fire gun (optional)Noon: Transfer Cu Chi tunnels - Mekong Delta (1.5 hours). Have lunch at Mekong rest stop with Vietnamese cuisine.Afternoon: Arrive to Mekong delta, visit village, canals by motor boat and row boat. Enjoy tropical fruits in the fruits garden, watch some activities of Mekong delta life.
Private Tour: Mekong Delta Day Trip from Ho Chi Minh City
After your private guide meets you in the early morning at your hotel, travel by air-conditioned vehicle about two hours southwest of Ho Chi Minh City to the Mekong Delta My Tho, considered the heart of the entire Mekong delta region On your way, stop at the Vinh Trang Temple, a Buddhist site featuring ancient bronze statues and a colonial history. Pause along the banks of the river Tien, the northern artery of the Mekong River. Take a boat trip on the Mekong River to a workshop where handmade crafts and sweets are produced from coconuts. A short ride on a horse carriage brings you to one of the many nearby orchards, where you taste homemade honey tea, savor fresh seasonal fruits, and enjoy traditional live music. Stop at the home of a local family, and follow your guide through their garden to sample fresh-picked fruit from their trees. Then join the family for a tasting of home-brewed longan wine, followed by a lesson on how to catch an elephant ear fish. Your host cooks up the freshly caught fish for your lunch, accompanied by other Mekong Delta dishes such as fresh river shrimp, deep fried spring rolls, clay pot pork, soup, rice and dessert. After lunch, hop on a bike for a leisurely ride through the countryside, soaking up the rural ambiance as you pass small villages and farms. Alternatively, you can relax in a hammock if you don't want to ride. Mid-afternoon, step back in the boat and cruise along the canals until you reach the spot where you return to your tour vehicle. Your day trip ends with the drive back to Ho Chi Minh City for hotel drop-off.
Cai Be Floating Market Day Trip from Ho Chi Minh City
Pick up at your hotel in Ho Chi Minh City. Depart for Cai Be by minibus via Trung Luong Express Highway, stopping to take photos in Tan An town overlooking the picturesque flat rice fields.On arrival in Cai Be, set off by motorboat to visit the Cai Be floating market and watch the locals trading fruit and many other commodities on board their vessels. Visit a small family business to see how coconut candy and crispy rice popcorn are made. Then wander into the small villages to visit the orchard and fruit plantation, accompanied by traditional southern Vietnamese folk music.Keep cruising through a series of small canals to experience the charms of the Upper Mekong Delta. Arrive in Tan Phong island, the green pearl of Vinh Long town where you can immerse yourself in nature. Enjoy your cooking experience and learn how to prepare special Vietnamese dishes. Food cooked by yourself and fresh river food served in the heart of the garden. Relax on the hammocks to get back your energy.Cycle around the village path with fruit orchards and bonsai garden. Meet the local islanders to learn more about the local daily life in the Mekong delta.Take a boat ride back to Cai Be, meet your bus for the trip back to Ho Chi Minh City. Your trip will end at the hotel in Ho Chi Minh City.Pick up : 6:00 - 6:30 ( please be present at lobby on time) Return : 16:00- 16:30 PM (time is subject to traffic) We are not responsible for any customer’s complain about the time and customer's lateness
Day Trip to Cai Be from Ho Chi Minh City Including Sampan Ride and Village Bike Tour
After pickup at hotel, transfer by AC vehicle to Cai Be, located approximately 160 km southwest of Ho Chi Minh City.Right after coming Cai Be, explore local market here, shopping for cooking class and visit a pagoda. Then get involved in 2-hour adventure on a motorboat with your companions to discover Cai Be floating market. Observe locals trading fruit and other wholesale goods, buy and taste some fruits in Mekong Delta. Then, we take you to visit a candy workshop, to learn how to make coconut candy.You’ll have the opportunity to purchase some candy before meandering with your guide to spot the scenery and also the local life of the Mekong Delta’s small villages. Thereafter, cruise along the Mekong Delta to approach a small island. Here, join your small group in a half-day cooking class with our teacher. You’ll learn to prepare Vietnamese dishes as you discover the creativity of Vietnamese cuisine in mixing many culinary art from other countries. Enjoy your exciting dishes with your fellow food lovers before hopping on a bicycle to ride along the village path. Proceed slowly to fruit orchards and a bonsai garden as you explore the neighborhood with your guide and mingle with the villagers. Your day trip ends with a boat drive back to Cai Be and return transport to your Ho Chi Minh City hotel.7:00 - 7:30: Pick up at hotel9:30: Arrival to Cai Be, visit a pagoda and local market to shopping for cooking class10:30: Hop on a motorized boat to explore Cai Be Floating MarketLearn how to make coconut candy, pop rice, rice paperTake bicycle to ride along the village pathCooking class at a local house with lunchRowing sampan along busy canals2:30: transfer back to Ho Chi Minh City.End of service.
Full Day Mekong Delta by Luxury Speedboat
7:30am: Pick-up at the customers’ hotel and transfer to Tan Cang pier by Saigon River Tour's comfortable minivan. 8am: Depart to Mekong Delta (My Tho) by luxury speedboat. When on board, enjoy a light breakfast of The Pat' a Chou cake with Lavie water & seasonal fruits, enjoy the fresh air and understand the daily life of local citizens living along the river banks. 10am: Arrive to Mekong Delta (My Tho): Enjoy tropical fruits while listening to the Southern amateur music - a traditional kind of music in Southwest Vietnam Ride to Cong Doan rowing boat dock by horse cargo Experience the peaceful atmosphere of water region by rowing a small boat through small nipa canals Visit Hong Phuc coconut candy factory to see Coconut candy production line Visit the bee-farm, observe how people raise bees for honey, and drink honey tea, tourists can buy products made from honey and queen bees’ milk Taste special wines (Snake/ Scorpion wine) of Ben Tre province 12pm: Cruise to Diem Phuong restaurant and enjoy your Vietnamese traditional lunch with delicious 7-courses: Elephant-Ear fish (one very special dish in Mekong Delta), rice-paper served with fish sauce and other dishes. 1:30pm: Finish lunch and head to Saigon. 3:30pm: Arrive back to Saigon to be dropped off at your place of stay.
Cai Rang Floating Market and Biking on Ben Tre Island Full Day Tour
04:00 am: We start to go to Can Tho city, the second biggest city in South Vietnam. Take a motor boat to come Cai Rang floating market ,the most fascinating floating market where we can see all trading activities in Mekong river.Enjoy breakfast in the local floating restaurant and enter some boats to enjoy some seasonal fruits. Walk around a colorful fruit garden and enjoy more fresh fruits and visit a rice noodle workshop.Visit a local market in Can Tho city. We start to go Ben Tre, is known as a biggest coconut- town in Vietnam. Around 2 hour driving in the local road way, you will see the very beautiful scenery with rice fields, vegetables plantations and the life of some farmers who work on the farms. Take a long boat trip along Ham Luong River - to enjoy the fresh air, natural environment and especially to see about the life of fishing man when they are working on their small boats. Enjoy lunch in a small local riverside restaurant. Trying a very special fish in Mekong Delta: "Elephant Ear Fish" with fresh rice noodle. Enjoy the beautiful riverside scenery when taking a sampan in small canal. Take a BIKING TRIP ( over 15 KM) around beautiful Island with coconut plantations and some small cannels along the roads. Visit a local house to learn how to climb up coconut trees, enjoy green tea & coconut juice. Have a look about little pottery collection of local people. Take a short rest on hammocks... Head back to Ho Chi Minh City.