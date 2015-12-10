Private Tour: Mekong Delta Day Trip from Ho Chi Minh City

After your private guide meets you in the early morning at your hotel, travel by air-conditioned vehicle about two hours southwest of Ho Chi Minh City to the Mekong Delta My Tho, considered the heart of the entire Mekong delta region On your way, stop at the Vinh Trang Temple, a Buddhist site featuring ancient bronze statues and a colonial history. Pause along the banks of the river Tien, the northern artery of the Mekong River. Take a boat trip on the Mekong River to a workshop where handmade crafts and sweets are produced from coconuts. A short ride on a horse carriage brings you to one of the many nearby orchards, where you taste homemade honey tea, savor fresh seasonal fruits, and enjoy traditional live music. Stop at the home of a local family, and follow your guide through their garden to sample fresh-picked fruit from their trees. Then join the family for a tasting of home-brewed longan wine, followed by a lesson on how to catch an elephant ear fish. Your host cooks up the freshly caught fish for your lunch, accompanied by other Mekong Delta dishes such as fresh river shrimp, deep fried spring rolls, clay pot pork, soup, rice and dessert. After lunch, hop on a bike for a leisurely ride through the countryside, soaking up the rural ambiance as you pass small villages and farms. Alternatively, you can relax in a hammock if you don't want to ride. Mid-afternoon, step back in the boat and cruise along the canals until you reach the spot where you return to your tour vehicle. Your day trip ends with the drive back to Ho Chi Minh City for hotel drop-off.