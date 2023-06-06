Can Tho

"Vietnamese fruits seller on floating market - woman selling fruit from her boat in the Mekong river delta, Vietnam."

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

The epicentre of the Mekong Delta, Can Tho is the largest city in the region and feels like a metropolis after a few days exploring the backwaters. As the political, economic, cultural and transportation centre of the Mekong Delta, it’s a buzzing town with a lively waterfront lined with sculpted gardens, an appealing blend of narrow backstreets and wide boulevards, and perhaps the greatest concentration of foreigners in the delta. It is also the perfect base for nearby floating markets, the major draw for tourists who come here to boat along the many canals and rivers leading out of town.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Cai Rang floating market, Can Tho, Vietnam.

    Cai Rang Floating Market

    Can Tho

    The biggest floating market in the Mekong Delta, Cai Rang is 6km from Can Tho in the direction of Soc Trang. There's a bridge here that serves as a great…

  • Ong Temple

    Ong Temple

    Can Tho

    In a fantastic location facing the Can Tho River and decorated with huge, constantly burning incense coils, this Chinese temple is set inside the…

  • Phong Dien floating market

    Phong Dien Floating Market

    Can Tho

    An intimate floating market, Phong Dien has more stand-up rowing boats than motorised craft, with local vendors shopping and exchanging gossip. Less…

  • Binh Thuy ancient house is one of the rare French-style houses remaining in South, Vietnam.

    Binh Thuy Ancient House

    Can Tho

    Dating from 1870, the Binh Thuy house was built by wealthy merchant Duong Chan Ky and extensively renovated in the French colonial style in the early 20th…

  • Pitu Kohsa Rangsay Pagoda

    Pitu Kohsa Rangsay Pagoda

    Can Tho

    Trying to hide down a quiet backstreet, but gloriously gilded in gold, this rare three-level Khmer Theravada Buddhist pagoda from 1948 contrasts sharply…

  • Can Tho Museum

    Can Tho Museum

    Can Tho

    This large, well-presented museum brings local history to life with mannequins and life-size reproductions of buildings, including a Chinese pagoda and a…

  • Munireangsey Pagoda

    Munireangsey Pagoda

    Can Tho

    This small golden pagoda was originally built in 1946 to serve Can Tho’s Khmer community. The ornamentation is typical of Khmer Theravada Buddhist pagodas…

