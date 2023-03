Dating from 1870, the Binh Thuy house was built by wealthy merchant Duong Chan Ky and extensively renovated in the French colonial style in the early 20th century. The interior of the house is very much original, with ornate hand-painted floor tiles, elaborate decorative wood carvings and huge floor-to-ceiling display cabinets. The house was a main location in the film adaptation of The Lover (L'Amant), directed by Jean-Jacques Annaud in 1992.