Can Tho Museum

Can Tho

This large, well-presented museum brings local history to life with mannequins and life-size reproductions of buildings, including a Chinese pagoda and a house interior. Displays (with ample English translations) focus on the Khmer and Chinese communities, plant and fish specimens, rice production and, inevitably, various wars.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Cai Rang floating market, Can Tho, Vietnam.

    Cai Rang Floating Market

    3.73 MILES

    The biggest floating market in the Mekong Delta, Cai Rang is 6km from Can Tho in the direction of Soc Trang. There's a bridge here that serves as a great…

  • Xeo Quyt Forest

    Xeo Quyt Forest

    21.13 MILES

    Around 35km southeast of Cao Lanh is the magnificent 52-hectare Xeo Quyt Forest near My Hiep village. One vast swamp beneath a beautiful thick canopy of…

  • Ong Temple

    Ong Temple

    0.15 MILES

    In a fantastic location facing the Can Tho River and decorated with huge, constantly burning incense coils, this Chinese temple is set inside the…

  • Huynh Thuy Le Old House

    Huynh Thuy Le Old House

    17.85 MILES

    This wonderfully atmospheric 1895 house on the riverfront was once the residence of Huynh Thuy Le, the son of a rich Chinese family who had an affair with…

  • Phong Dien floating market

    Phong Dien Floating Market

    8.64 MILES

    An intimate floating market, Phong Dien has more stand-up rowing boats than motorised craft, with local vendors shopping and exchanging gossip. Less…

  • Binh Thuy ancient house is one of the rare French-style houses remaining in South, Vietnam.

    Binh Thuy Ancient House

    3.33 MILES

    Dating from 1870, the Binh Thuy house was built by wealthy merchant Duong Chan Ky and extensively renovated in the French colonial style in the early 20th…

  • Sa Dec Flower Village

    Sa Dec Flower Village

    19.44 MILES

    There are many small nurseries lining the river and canals here, each with a different speciality, although the town is most famous for its roses. The…

  • Bang Lang Stork Garden

    Bang Lang Stork Garden

    25.9 MILES

    On the road between Can Tho and Long Xuyen, this magnificent 1.3-hectare bird sanctuary has astonishing views of thousands of resident storks and snowy…

