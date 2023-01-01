Huynh Thuy Le Old House

This wonderfully atmospheric 1895 house on the riverfront was once the residence of Huynh Thuy Le, the son of a rich Chinese family who had an affair with Marguerite Duras in 1929, when she was only 15. She immortalised the romance in The Lover, eventually made into a film. The house is a Sino-French design with intricate interior woodwork, mother-of-pearl inlaid doors, heavy wooden furniture and original floor tiles made in France.

In the entrance hall there are photos of the Le family as well as Marguerite Duras, and stills from the film itself.

The Chinese on the plaque in the main hall reads '中西共仰', which literally means 'China and the West admire together', celebrating its fusion of East and West.