Tomb of Nguyen Sinh Sac

The tomb of Ho Chi Minh’s father, Nguyen Sinh Sac (1862–1929), is the centrepiece of a pretty 9.6-hectare park and model heritage village of wooden houses, peopled by mannequins depicting traditional pursuits, but observable only from outside. The tomb itself is located under a shell-shaped shrine set behind a star-shaped lotus pond.

The complex is located at the southwest approach to town; turn right after Hoa Long Pagoda and follow the fence around until you get to the entrance.

Although various plaques (in Vietnamese) and tourist pamphlets extol Nguyen Sinh Sac as a great revolutionary, scarce evidence confirms that he was involved in the anticolonial struggle against the French, and the tomb receives few domestic visitors. His son more than made up for it, however: next to the shrine is a small museum devoted to Ho Chi Minh consisting mainly of photographs with Vietnamese captions. Further south nearby is an exact replica of Ho Chi Minh's stilt house in Hanoi, the most attractive building at this site.