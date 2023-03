Tram Chim National Park is around 40km north of Cao Lanh and notable for its rare red-headed cranes (Grus antigone sharpii), although more than 220 species of bird live within the reserve.

The cranes nest here from about December to May; from June to November they migrate to northwest Cambodia. Seeing them requires a considerable commitment (time, effort and money), with Dong Thap Tourist organising expensive trips by car and small boat (5,000,000d). It's cheaper if you make friends with locals.