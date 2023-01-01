Bang Lang Stork Garden

On the road between Can Tho and Long Xuyen, this magnificent 1.3-hectare bird sanctuary has astonishing views of thousands of resident storks and snowy egrets. There is a tall viewing platform to see the birds filling the branches. The best times to view this incredible sight are around dawn and dusk.

Bang Lang is 15km southeast of Long Xuyen, and 46km northwest of Can Tho. A xe om from Long Xuyen should cost about 300,000d for the round trip, including wait time. Otherwise join a tour in Can Tho or jump on a bus to Thoi An hamlet and then a xe om.