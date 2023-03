If you're a scholar of Vietnamese history, you may wish to visit My Hoa Hung village on Tiger Island, birthplace and childhood home of Ho Chi Minh's successor, Ton Duc Thang. The museum showcases various personal effects, including the leg irons he was clapped in when serving his 16 years in Con Dao prison for plotting against the French.

Take the ferry from Ben Pha O Moi at the end of Ɖ Nguyen Hue and walk up the road.