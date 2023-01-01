Sa Dec Flower Village

There are many small nurseries lining the river and canals here, each with a different speciality, although the town is most famous for its roses. The nurseries operate year-round, though they are practically stripped bare of their flowers just before the Tet festival. Domestic tourists from HCMC arrive in droves on Sundays and the nurseries are a major sightseeing attraction around the Tet holiday.

A motorbike from town will cost around 30,000d.

Marigolds are sold in abundance to temples and the nurseries are inundated with water during the flood season, when gardeners get around by boat. It’s interesting to swing by in the morning and watch the plants being loaded on to boats.