The most popular and easiest island to visit is An Binh. You can take the public ferry across and cycle around on your own, but it's better to be on the water and organise a boat trip. Most island homestays organise half-day cruises along narrow canals for around US$20, taking in the floating market and the picturesque backwaters.
An Binh
Vinh Long
23.69 MILES
The biggest floating market in the Mekong Delta, Cai Rang is 6km from Can Tho in the direction of Soc Trang. There's a bridge here that serves as a great…
12.36 MILES
Around 35km southeast of Cao Lanh is the magnificent 52-hectare Xeo Quyt Forest near My Hiep village. One vast swamp beneath a beautiful thick canopy of…
20.02 MILES
In a fantastic location facing the Can Tho River and decorated with huge, constantly burning incense coils, this Chinese temple is set inside the…
13.81 MILES
This wonderfully atmospheric 1895 house on the riverfront was once the residence of Huynh Thuy Le, the son of a rich Chinese family who had an affair with…
27.68 MILES
An intimate floating market, Phong Dien has more stand-up rowing boats than motorised craft, with local vendors shopping and exchanging gossip. Less…
20.15 MILES
Dating from 1870, the Binh Thuy house was built by wealthy merchant Duong Chan Ky and extensively renovated in the French colonial style in the early 20th…
15.25 MILES
There are many small nurseries lining the river and canals here, each with a different speciality, although the town is most famous for its roses. The…
1.73 MILES
Sitting in pleasant grounds across from the river, this temple is southeast of town. Confucian temples such as this are rare in southern Vietnam. The…
Nearby Vinh Long attractions
6.55 MILES
This river market is still the principal attraction on a boat tour from Vinh Long, although it has shrunk considerably due to new bridges and roads…
20.02 MILES
Uncle Ho, flanked by hammer-and-sickle flags.
20.04 MILES
This large, well-presented museum brings local history to life with mannequins and life-size reproductions of buildings, including a Chinese pagoda and a…