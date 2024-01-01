An Binh

Vinh Long

LoginSave

The most popular and easiest island to visit is An Binh. You can take the public ferry across and cycle around on your own, but it's better to be on the water and organise a boat trip. Most island homestays organise half-day cruises along narrow canals for around US$20, taking in the floating market and the picturesque backwaters.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Cai Rang floating market, Can Tho, Vietnam.

    Cai Rang Floating Market

    23.69 MILES

    The biggest floating market in the Mekong Delta, Cai Rang is 6km from Can Tho in the direction of Soc Trang. There's a bridge here that serves as a great…

  • Xeo Quyt Forest

    Xeo Quyt Forest

    12.36 MILES

    Around 35km southeast of Cao Lanh is the magnificent 52-hectare Xeo Quyt Forest near My Hiep village. One vast swamp beneath a beautiful thick canopy of…

  • Ong Temple

    Ong Temple

    20.02 MILES

    In a fantastic location facing the Can Tho River and decorated with huge, constantly burning incense coils, this Chinese temple is set inside the…

  • Huynh Thuy Le Old House

    Huynh Thuy Le Old House

    13.81 MILES

    This wonderfully atmospheric 1895 house on the riverfront was once the residence of Huynh Thuy Le, the son of a rich Chinese family who had an affair with…

  • Phong Dien floating market

    Phong Dien Floating Market

    27.68 MILES

    An intimate floating market, Phong Dien has more stand-up rowing boats than motorised craft, with local vendors shopping and exchanging gossip. Less…

  • Binh Thuy ancient house is one of the rare French-style houses remaining in South, Vietnam.

    Binh Thuy Ancient House

    20.15 MILES

    Dating from 1870, the Binh Thuy house was built by wealthy merchant Duong Chan Ky and extensively renovated in the French colonial style in the early 20th…

  • Sa Dec Flower Village

    Sa Dec Flower Village

    15.25 MILES

    There are many small nurseries lining the river and canals here, each with a different speciality, although the town is most famous for its roses. The…

  • Van Thanh Mieu Temple

    Van Thanh Mieu Temple

    1.73 MILES

    Sitting in pleasant grounds across from the river, this temple is southeast of town. Confucian temples such as this are rare in southern Vietnam. The…

View more attractions

Nearby Vinh Long attractions

1. Van Thanh Mieu Temple

1.73 MILES

Sitting in pleasant grounds across from the river, this temple is southeast of town. Confucian temples such as this are rare in southern Vietnam. The…

2. Cai Be Floating Market

6.55 MILES

This river market is still the principal attraction on a boat tour from Vinh Long, although it has shrunk considerably due to new bridges and roads…

3. Xeo Quyt Forest

12.36 MILES

Around 35km southeast of Cao Lanh is the magnificent 52-hectare Xeo Quyt Forest near My Hiep village. One vast swamp beneath a beautiful thick canopy of…

4. Huynh Thuy Le Old House

13.81 MILES

This wonderfully atmospheric 1895 house on the riverfront was once the residence of Huynh Thuy Le, the son of a rich Chinese family who had an affair with…

5. Sa Dec Flower Village

15.25 MILES

There are many small nurseries lining the river and canals here, each with a different speciality, although the town is most famous for its roses. The…

6. Ong Temple

20.02 MILES

In a fantastic location facing the Can Tho River and decorated with huge, constantly burning incense coils, this Chinese temple is set inside the…

8. Can Tho Museum

20.04 MILES

This large, well-presented museum brings local history to life with mannequins and life-size reproductions of buildings, including a Chinese pagoda and a…