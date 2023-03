An intimate floating market, Phong Dien has more stand-up rowing boats than motorised craft, with local vendors shopping and exchanging gossip. Less crowded than Cai Rang, it has far fewer tourists and less activity. It's most bustling between 5am and 7am, with little to see later. The market is 20km southwest of Can Tho; get here by road or sign up for a six-hour combined Cai Rang–Phong Dien tour, returning to Can Tho through quiet backwaters.