An Giang Museum

Mekong Delta

Even though the signage is in Vietnamese only, the upstairs exhibition on the Oc-Eo culture is well worth a look, with pottery, fine gold jewellery and a huge linga (Hindu phallus) forming part of the display. The exhibition on Cham culture is also interesting, while the usual displays on the American War and the war against the French are less absorbing.

