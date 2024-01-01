Even though the signage is in Vietnamese only, the upstairs exhibition on the Oc-Eo culture is well worth a look, with pottery, fine gold jewellery and a huge linga (Hindu phallus) forming part of the display. The exhibition on Cham culture is also interesting, while the usual displays on the American War and the war against the French are less absorbing.
An Giang Museum
Mekong Delta
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
25.36 MILES
Around 35km southeast of Cao Lanh is the magnificent 52-hectare Xeo Quyt Forest near My Hiep village. One vast swamp beneath a beautiful thick canopy of…
29.12 MILES
This immense 800,000-hectare forest is home to an astounding number of wading birds. Much of the wetland is off-limits to visitors so that the birds'…
23.56 MILES
This wonderfully atmospheric 1895 house on the riverfront was once the residence of Huynh Thuy Le, the son of a rich Chinese family who had an affair with…
22.04 MILES
There are many small nurseries lining the river and canals here, each with a different speciality, although the town is most famous for its roses. The…
8.34 MILES
On the road between Can Tho and Long Xuyen, this magnificent 1.3-hectare bird sanctuary has astonishing views of thousands of resident storks and snowy…
23.48 MILES
Tram Chim National Park is around 40km north of Cao Lanh and notable for its rare red-headed cranes (Grus antigone sharpii), although more than 220…
15.09 MILES
On the eastern edge of town off Hwy 30, the War Memorial is Cao Lanh’s most prominent landmark, a Socialist Realist–style sculpture featuring a large…
14.52 MILES
At the heart of the city and encompassing a temple and lake with a topiary outline of Vietnam in the middle, this lush park is a wonderful place to…
Nearby Mekong Delta attractions
1.12 MILES
If you're a scholar of Vietnamese history, you may wish to visit My Hoa Hung village on Tiger Island, birthplace and childhood home of Ho Chi Minh's…
8.34 MILES
On the road between Can Tho and Long Xuyen, this magnificent 1.3-hectare bird sanctuary has astonishing views of thousands of resident storks and snowy…
13.98 MILES
The tomb of Ho Chi Minh’s father, Nguyen Sinh Sac (1862–1929), is the centrepiece of a pretty 9.6-hectare park and model heritage village of wooden houses…
13.98 MILES
An exact 1:1 replica of Ho Chi Minh's stilt house in Hanoi.
14.11 MILES
The Dong Thap Museum is among the Mekong's best museums, despite having only limited English captions. The ground floor of the handsome building displays…
14.52 MILES
At the heart of the city and encompassing a temple and lake with a topiary outline of Vietnam in the middle, this lush park is a wonderful place to…
15.09 MILES
On the eastern edge of town off Hwy 30, the War Memorial is Cao Lanh’s most prominent landmark, a Socialist Realist–style sculpture featuring a large…
21.16 MILES
During the 1st to 6th centuries AD, when southern Vietnam and southern Cambodia were under the rule of the Indian-influenced Cambodian kingdom of Funan,…